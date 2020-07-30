Watch Now: Dodgers Pitcher Joe Kelly Suspended 8 Games After Tuesday's Fallout ( 1:38 )

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has become one of the biggest stars in baseball in the past two seasons, and entering the shortened 2020 MLB season the expectations were high for the 22-year-old. However, after hitting 41 home runs and stealing 37 bases in 2019, Acuna has gotten off to an extremely slow start, much to the chagrin of daily Fantasy baseball players who have been banking on him. Acuna has a .494 OPS and has already struck out 13 times through six games, but he continues to be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool as owners bet on positive regression.

Meanwhile, Mariners rookie Kyle Lewis has been a pleasant surprise for those who have managed to get him into their MLB DFS lineups. Lewis leads the MLB with a .458 average and he has two home runs with five RBIs through six games. Before making final decisions on Lewis, Acuna or any other MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and advice from daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure identified Mitch Moreland as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Moreland went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. That performance returned over 25 points and almost 9x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Thursday, July 30, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 30

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year got off to a slow start this season, but he had a breakthrough performance on Wednesday against the Red Sox. Alonso went 4-for-4 against Boston pitching and also reached base a fifth time when he was hit by a pitch.

That performance alone raised his season average from .100 to .250 and his OPS from .432 to .708. McClure loves Alonso's matchup against Red Sox starter Martin Perez, who was tagged in his first appearance of the year against the Orioles and comes into this matchup 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA, making Alonso one of the must-roster MLB DFS picks on Thursday's slate.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. After making two All-Star teams with the Rockies, LeMahieu had a true breakout season with the Yankees in 2019. He hit .327 and hit 26 home runs with 102 RBIs, while finishing fourth in the AL MVP voting.

And LeMahieu has made it look like last season was no fluke in the early going of the 2020 season. He's 6-for-12 with a homer and three RBIs. On Thursday he has a solid matchup against Orioles lefty John Means, a pitcher he is 2-for-6 off of with a home run, making LeMahieu a solid choice for MLB DFS lineups.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 30

