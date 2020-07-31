Watch Now: Mike Trout Takes Paternity Leave from Angels ( 1:54 )

Twelve games are on the MLB DFS main slate on Friday, July 31, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Red Sox vs. Yankees is one of Friday's marquee matchups, but MLB DFS players will need to take a deep look at all 12 games to find value up and down their rosters. Giancarlo Stanton, Charlie Blackmon, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are among the most expensive MLB DFS picks, while Blake Snell and Yu Darvish are the highest priced pitchers entering Friday night's action.

With FanDuel hosting a $300K Friday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $400K Relay Throw that awards $100K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for MLB DFS players to make. Before finalizing your MLB DFS lineups, be sure to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Thursday, McClure identified Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top picks. The result: Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. He also scored two runs and that performance returned over 30 points on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Friday, July 31, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for July 31

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu at $4,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. LeMahieu is coming off an impressive series against the Orioles. In fact, LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI in New York's victory over Baltimore on Wednesday.

LeMahieu is seeing the ball extremely well at the plate, entering Friday's matchup against Boston with a .327 batting average. McClure loves LeMahieu's matchup against Red Sox starter Ryan Weber, who was tagged in his first appearance of the year against the Orioles and comes into this matchup 0-1 with a colossal 14.73 ERA, making LeMahieu one of the must-roster MLB DFS picks on Friday's slate.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros outfielder Michael Brantley at $2,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Brantley enters Friday's matchup against the Angels having recorded a hit in every single game this season. He's recorded multi-hit games in three of his last four outings, and he'll look to exploit a matchup against Angles starter Matt Andriese, who's set to make his first start since 2018. Lock him in as one of the top MLB DFS picks for Friday night and look for a big return.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 31

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.