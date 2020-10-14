The 2020 MLB Playoffs continue on Wednesday with Game 3 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at 6:05 p.m. ET and Game 4 of the ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros at 8:40 p.m. ET. It's been a low-scoring series in the American League with Tampa Bay outscoring Houston 11-5 on its way to a 3-0 series lead, but there could be value in that half of the MLB DFS player pool as they work deeper into each other's pitching rotations later in the series. Meanwhile, the Braves have put up 13 runs on their way to a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers with Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman both belting a pair of home runs.

That will make them undoubtedly popular options for MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday, but affording big talent in a hot offense like Atlanta's will also mean that you have to find value further down the MLB daily Fantasy price list. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Tuesday, McClure had Astros outfielder Michael Brantley as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Brantley went 2-for-5 with a home run -- returning nearly 22 points on DraftKings and 7x on investment.

Now, with the 2020 MLB Playoffs continuing on Wednesday, Oct. 14, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Oct. 14

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Seager is 3-for-8 with a home run and four RBIs already in this series, and it's been a resurgent offensive season overall for the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year.

Seager slashed .307/.358/.585 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs during the shortened regular season. His .943 OPS was the highest since he posted a .986 OPS in 113 plate appearances in 2015 during his call-up season. Seager has never faced expected Braves starter Kyle Wright, but he posted a .998 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2020.

Another part of his MLB DFS strategy for Wednesday includes rostering Rays outfielder Austin Meadows at $3,400 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings. Meadows has started off the series 0-for-9 and is now 2-for 22 during the 2020 MLB Playoffs, but the two hits were both home runs against the Yankees.

He'll take on expected Astros starter Zack Greinke on Wednesday, and the current Rays lineups has six home runs off Greinke in 56 plate appearances. Meadows has taken Greinke yard once in nine career at-bats against him. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return on Wednesday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Oct. 14

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.