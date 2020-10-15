The 2020 MLB Playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 5 of the ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros at 5:07 p.m. ET and Game 4 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at 8:08 p.m. ET. The Rays can close out the ALCS and head back to their first World Series in 12 seasons. It is a likely bullpen game for Houston, too, which could mean an even higher scoring game than the 4-3 victory the Astros salvaged Wednesday. The Braves lead the NLCS 2-1, but the Dodgers exploded for 15 runs -- with Edwin Rios, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager all homering to shine brightly out of the MLB DFS player pool.

The Dodgers' success Wednesday will undoubtedly make Rios, Bellinger and Seager all popular options for MLB DFS lineups Thursday, but affording big talent will also mean that you have to find value further down the MLB daily Fantasy price list. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Wednesday, McClure had Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Seager doubled, homered, drove in three runs and scored three times -- returning nearly 30 points on DraftKings and 6x on investment.

Now, with the 2020 MLB Playoffs continuing on Thursday, Oct. 15, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Oct. 15

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Betts has five doubles and has scored nine runs in eight postseason games this year. That's just four doubles off the nine he hit in 55 games of the truncated regular season.

Betts hit .292 in the regular season with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs. His .310 postseason batting average is 100 points over what he mustered with the Red Sox in the 2019 postseason, and his .899 OPS during these playoffs is 109 points higher than his previous postseason best. McClure knows that Betts is a catalyst for the Dodgers, and recommends him in all MLB DFS formats Thursday.

Another pick McClure likes: Rays outfielder Austin Meadows at $3,400 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings. Meadows hit .205 with four homers, eight doubles, 13 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 36 regular-season games. Meadows also has two home runs in this postseason to help the Rays to the ALCS.

The Astros are likely going to be forced to use several pitchers Thursday in Game 5, which opens up the possibility for a high-scoring game. Should Houston throw right-handers at the Rays, Meadows would be in excellent position for success -- as he hit all of his home runs and all but one double against right-handed pitchers during the season. At a reasonable price, McClure believes Meadows could pay off huge Thursday in Game 5.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Oct. 15

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.