The first Tuesday of the 2026 MLB season has arrived, with 28 teams taking the field. Thus, a robust MLB DFS player pool means you have no shortage of top options to fill out your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. From Aaron Judge to Julio Rodriguez to Fernando Tatis Jr. to Shohei Ohtani, who you structure your MLB DFS strategy around has endless possibilities. Speaking of Ohtani, he will take the mound for the first time this season versus Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan and the Guardians at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Ohtani is one of the five most expensive pitchers on both DraftKings and FanDuel, as are Hunter Brown and Max Fried. Those two combined for 11 IP and 0 ER in their first starts of the year, surely rewarding anyone who utilized them as MLB DFS picks. Should either, or both, get the nod over Ohtani for Tuesday MLB daily Fantasy contests? Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, March 31

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Mets outfielder Juan Soto at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Soto got off to a slow start last season but that's not the case this year. He's hitting .353 with four RBI through four games after rebounding from a pedestrian start in 2025 to finish with a 43-homer, 38-stolen base year. Soto has increased his home run total in each of the last three seasons and added baserunning chops in his first year in Queens. He has a juicy Tuesday matchup versus St. Louis' Andre Pallante, who allowed the sixth-most ER (96), ninth-most walks (62) and 10th-most hits (173) in the NL last year. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ($4,800 on DraftKings, $3,500 on FanDuel), who has reached base safely twice in each of the last three games. Marte has won Silver Slugger awards in each of the last two seasons, and he's averaged 30 home runs, 83 RBI and 91 runs scored over his last three seasons. The Diamondbacks host the Tigers on Tuesday, which is noteworthy as Marte sees the ball much better in Arizona. He's a career .295 hitter in the confines of Chase Field, compared to batting .270 at all other ballparks. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 31

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.