The Philadelphia Phillies did what they needed to do in San Diego for a chance to win their National League Championship Series at home if they can sweep the Padres in three games starting with Friday's Game 3 at 7:37 p.m. ET. In order to make that happen, Philadelphia needs those that have been best at Citizens Bank Park this season to step up. Including the Phillies hitters that have been most productive at home could be a key strategy in building your MLB DFS lineups for Game 3.

In the only two home playoff games played in Philadelphia so far this year, catcher J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-9 with a home run and two RBI against Atlanta. Shortstop Alec Bohm could be another name to consider in the MLB DFS player pool on Friday, after he hit .292 at home during the regular season. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Padres vs. Phillies on Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who is listed at $4,500 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Hoskins got his first hit of the NLCS on Wednesday on an eighth-inning home run, but it wasn't enough to carry Philadelphia past San Diego for the win. In Philadelphia's two home games against Atlanta to close out the NLDS, Hoskins was 3-for-8 with a home run and four RBI.

Hoskins' home batting average (.262) was 31 points higher than in road games during the regular season, and his OPS (.885) was 179 points higher. Although Hoskins was a more efficient hitter versus left-handed pitching this season, the bulk of his power numbers came against righties. Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove has done well against Hoskins, but the right-hander gave up six runs to the Phillies in his only start against them earlier this season in June.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Hoskins with Philadelphia outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($5,600 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Schwarber was hitless in Game 2 on Wednesday, but he started the series with a tremendous Game 1 performance. In the Phillies' 2-0 win to open the NLCS, Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk.

Many of the things that could be said about Hoskins apply to Schwarber when considering his Game 3 potential. Schwarber is 2-for-16 all-time against Musgrove, but his batting average (.232) against right-handers was nearly 40 points higher than versus lefties in 2022. In seven games against the Padres during the regular season, Schwarber finished with two home runs and seven RBI on seven total hits.

