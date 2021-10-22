After struggling in Games 2 and 3 for the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros scored nine runs in each of the last two ALCS games. One of the players that has keyed the offensive turnaround has been left fielder Michael Brantley. In Game 4, he got two late hits, including a ninth inning double that scored three as part of a 9-2 win. He followed that up by getting on base twice and hitting an RBI single in the seventh inning of Game 5.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $5,000 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Devers has produced the American League's second-highest Fantasy points total during the 2021 MLB playoffs, and was responsible for Boston's only run of the night in Game 5, when he hit a seventh inning home run.

Devers doesn't have much of a sample size when it comes to his meetings with Houston starting pitcher Luis Garcia, but he'll certainly be one of the players Boston is counting on to extend the series. Against right-handed pitching in 2021, Devers hit 32 home runs and finished with 85 RBIs during the regular season. He's currently on a nine-game playoff hitting streak, and he's scored at least a run in each of those games. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Houston on Friday.

Another key in McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Devers with Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($4,700 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). In Game 3 of the ALCS, Schwarber got things going for Boston on offense with a second inning grand slam en route to a 12-3 win.

Schwarber has never faced Garcia, but that could work to his advantage. Garcia hasn't been sharp against leadoff hitters this season, and in a must-win scenario, Schwarber should be aggressive and try to get things cooking for Boston. Garcia incorporates a mix of power and breaking-ball pitches in his repertoire, and against such pitchers, Schwarber had batting splits of .269/.333/.487 during the regular season.

