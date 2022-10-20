The Houston Astros began their American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees with a 4-2 win, primarily due to the effectiveness of starting pitcher Justin Verlander. In Game 2, the circumstances could be very different for Houston, with Framber Valdez starting on the mound. The Yankees find themselves in another must-win playoff scenario, but which of their players are most likely to produce for your MLB DFS lineups in single-game tournaments on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel?

Valdez only allowed four hits and two runs in his only 2022 MLB playoffs start, but last year's postseason run wasn't the smoothest as he finished with a 7.78 ERA in five appearances. New York center fielder Harrison Bader could be a decent choice in the MLB DFS player pool after he had a hit in Game 1 and has a .333 batting average over his last three games. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Yankees vs. Astros Game 2, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hoskins hit a late home run in Philadelphia's 8-5 Game 2 loss to return 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who is listed at $6,100 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Judge came away empty-handed in Game 1 but had been picking things up at the plate in the three games before that. To close out New York's divisional series against Cleveland, Judge had four hits, two home runs and three RBI over the final three games.

In previous at-bats against Valdez, Judge is just 1-for-5, but he has shown past resilience against the Astros in the postseason. New York and Houston met in the 2019 ALCS, and Judge had just one start without a hit during the series in Game 4. This season, Judge has seen more 2-0 and 3-1 counts than any season since 2017, so he should find himself in a more favorable position to bounce back in Game 2 than an average hitter.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with New York outfielder Giancarlo Stanton ($5,000 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). Stanton went 2-for-4 in Game 1 with a third-inning double, but he also reached base in his first at-bat on a throwing error by Houston second baseman Jose Altuve. Stanton is a career .274 postseason hitter with 11 home runs and 23 RBI in 24 games.

Among all Yankees, Stanton has had the most success against Valdez in previous meetings. In eight total at-bats, he has four hits, a home run and three RBI. Stanton hasn't had the most efficient year at the plate overall, but he's made the most of his hits against Houston. In seven appearances against the Astros during the regular season, three of his five hits were home runs, which resulted in five RBI.

