The 2022 MLB playoffs will see its first Game 5 as the New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all ALDS contest at 7:07 p.m. ET. Both teams will send starting pitchers to the mound who've yet to start a postseason game this year, but should you roster either Jameson Taillon or Aaron Civale in MLB DFS lineups? Neither skipper will hesitate to turn the game over to the bullpen, so perhaps going heavy on position players as MLB DFS picks would be the prudent move.

Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan are both hitting a series-high of .412, while Aaron Judge has struggled to just a .125 clip. However, the presumptive AL MVP does have hits in back-to-back games and his breaking of Rogers Maris' AL home run record proved he can excel in high-pressure situations.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Guardians outfielder Kwan as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Kwan had a hit, a walk, stole a base and scored a run to return 12 points on DraftKings and 15.2 points on FanDuel.

Yankees outfielder Judge has gone 1-for-4 in each of his last two games with a total of one homer, two RBI and two runs scored. But his prospects are looking even better for Game 5 considering the starting pitcher he will face.

Civale hasn't been the same pitcher on the road as he sports a 5.88 away ERA compared to 3.80 in Cleveland. Additionally, Judge battered RHPs like him all season as his OPS was 132 points higher versus righties than against southpaws. Judge also has hits in each of his last two winner-take-all playoff games, including a home run in Game 5 of the 2020 ALDS.

Guardians outfielder Myles Straw went hitless in Game 4 but had a double and scored a run in Game 3. Straw also reached base safely in each of his first five games of the 2022 MLB playoffs.

Straw hit .330 over his last 28 games of the regular season to go along with six stolen bases. If he reaches base in Game 5, the Guardians won't hesitate to send him in order to generate some offense.

