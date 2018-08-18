MLB DFS: Trea Turner and top picks for August 18 FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy baseball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
MLB DFS players have plenty of options on Saturday, August 18, with 11 games on the main slate and tournaments like the $150,000 Monster on FanDuel and the $215,000 Extra Inning on DraftKings. Before you enter your MLB DFS picks for these tournaments or any others, you'll want to hear what Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in winnings and has been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure rostered White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico at just $2,500 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded for a home run and five RBIs -- returning 35.7 points and over 14x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Saturday's main slate, McClure loves Nationals shortstop Trea Turner at $3,700 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.
Turner provides decent power with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs on the season, but his speed is an X-factor in MLB DFS tournaments. He has swiped 32 bases, so be sure to lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and watch the points roll in across the board.
McClure stacking Turner with third baseman Anthony Rendon at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.
This is one of McClure's top MLB DFS stacks because the Nationals get a strong matchup against Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen, who has a 5.32 ERA and given up 16 home runs in 94 innings pitched this season.
And Miami's entire staff has some of the worst numbers in the league with a collective 4.87 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. There should be plenty of opportunities for both players to produce on Saturday.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
