MLB DFS: Trevor Story and best picks for April 22 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The 2019 MLB DFS season rolls on Monday with 10 games on the main slate that gets underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. There's no shortage of MLB DFS star power available, with position players like Christian Yelich, Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt and Bryce Harper among the top-priced options. FanDuel is running a $300K Monday MLB MON8TER, while DraftKings is hosting a $300K Mini Hit Streak Special that awards $100K to the winner. Before you enter these MLB DFS tournaments or any others for Monday, you'll want to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $4,900 on DraftKings. The result: He went 2-for-3 with a home run, returning 23 points and almost 5x value. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a huge day. Now, he's set his sights on Monday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks.

We can tell you McClure is targeting Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon ($4,000 on FanDuel, $5,400 on DraftKings), who has been on a tear in recent weeks. In fact, Blackmon has recorded 12 hits, two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored in his last 12 games. He's hitting .387 with a .742 slugging percentage during that span, so you can confidently lock him in as one of your top MLB DFS picks for Monday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Monday also involves stacking Blackmon with Rockies shortstop Trevor Story ($4,400 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings), who has recorded at least one hit in 10 consecutive games. Story has returned over 4x value on FanDuel in three of his last five outings and has a strong chance to produce tournament-winning numbers again on Monday against the Nationals, who have a team ERA of 4.85.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 20, even 30 points on both sites, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

