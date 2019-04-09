MLB DFS: Trevor Story and top picks for April 9 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have a variety of cash games and tournaments to sort through on Tuesday, April 9, with the MLB schedule featuring 15 matchups. There are several intriguing pitching options with Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg among the big names set to be on the mound. In terms of hitters, Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Khris Davis and Christian Yelich are among the most expensive options for Tuesday. Before entering any kind of MLB DFS tournament or cash game on a daily Fantasy site such as FanDuel or DraftKings, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you cash in on Tuesday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through the 2018 season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

On Monday, McClure recommended Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier at just $2,100 on FanDuel. The result? He hit his first home run of the season and returned almost 20 points and around 9x value. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge day.

One of the top MLB DFS picks McClure loves for Tuesday: Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings. The ball was flying out of Coors Field on Monday as the Braves and Rockies combined for 14 runs. Story was a big part of the offense for Colorado, jacking a three-run homer. Story has a whopping .617 slugging percentage and 55 home runs at home over the past three years, so he's somebody you can bank on Tuesday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday includes targeting Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman ($3,500 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings), who is off to a hot start this season with a .294 average and three home runs. He's reached safely in five straight games and gets a favorable matchup on Tuesday against an Orioles' staff that is near the bottom of the league in most pitching categories thus far in 2019.

McClure is also targeting a player with a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. The pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.