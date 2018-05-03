MLB DFS, weather for May 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Thursday, May 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered Mariners pitcher James Paxton at $8,000 on DraftKings. The result: Paxton struck out 16 over seven scoreless innings and returned 44.15 points on DraftKings, his best performance of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Thursday's four-game MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez at $4,400 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.



Martinez, who hit a home run on Wednesday against the Royals, is now batting .343 with six home runs and 24 RBIs on the year.



He gets an ideal matchup on Thursday against Royals lefty Mike Minor, who has an ERA of 4.33 on the season. Look for him to again put up huge numbers.



McClure is stacking Martinez with outfielder Mookie Betts, who is $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.



Betts is one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball and continued his monster season by hitting three home runs on Wednesday. He's a clear-cut top pick for Thursday as the Red Sox look to continue their roll.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who is hitting in stadium that will have ideal air density on Thursdays. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Thursday? And how will weather affect every game? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.