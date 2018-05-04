MLB DFS, weather for May 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, May 4, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts at $4,600 on FanDuel. The result? Betts again went off with a home run and four RBIs -- returning 35.2 DFS points. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Friday's packed MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner at $3,100 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.

He gets an enticing matchup against Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin, who is 0-4 on the season and has a sky-high ERA of 9.16 and a WHIP of 1.93.

With a struggling pitcher like that on the hill, McClure is recommending a stack of Gardner and outfielder Aaron Judge, who is $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.

Judge is hitting .298 on the season with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. He has a tremendous opportunity to tee off on Tomlin tonight because he gives up a ton of fly balls and home runs. Lock in Judge as one of the top overall plays this evening.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who should get a ton of help from the wind tonight. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

