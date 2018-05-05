MLB DFS, weather for May 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, May 5, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure rostered Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $4,600 on FanDuel. The result? Judge went off with two hits, including a home run, and a pair of RBIs -- returning 31.2 DFS points, one of his best performances of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Saturday's packed MLB DFS main slate, McClure loves Twins catcher Mitch Garver at $2,100 on FanDuel and $3,100 on DraftKings.

He's had a pair of multi-hit games over his last four outings and has a great chance to do it again on Saturday against White Sox pitcher Hector Santiago, who has a WHIP of 1.40.

Another pick McClure loves for Saturday: Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts at $5,400 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Betts is quite possibly the hottest player in all of baseball right now, hitting five total home runs over his last three outings, upping his total to 13 on the year. He's also batting .365 on the season.

He'll have a chance to extend his home run tear on Saturday against Rangers starter Cole Hamels, who has given up eight this season and has an ERA of 4.08.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off tonight because his game forecast calls for low air density, meaning the ball should fly out of the park. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Saturday? And how will weather affect every game? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.