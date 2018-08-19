MLB DFS: Yonder Alonso and top picks for August 19 FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy baseball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
MLB DFS players have plenty of options on Sunday, August 19, with almost a dozen games on the main slate beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. Tournaments include the $150,000 Rally Cap on DraftKings and the $100,000 Grand Slam on FanDuel, so before you enter your MLB DFS picks, you'll want to hear what Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in winnings and has been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure rostered White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico at just $2,500 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded for a home run and five RBIs -- returning 35.7 points and over 14x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Sunday's main slate, McClure loves Cleveland Indians outfielder Melky Cabrera at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.
Cabrera has been a strong MLB DFS pick recently, going for at least 13 points on FanDuel in four of his last five games, returning at least 5x value in each.
McClure is stacking Cabrera with first baseman Yonder Alonso at $3,300 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.
He has 20 home runs and 70 RBIs this season and is an extremely affordable source of power on Sunday because of his matchup against a struggling Baltimore pitching staff.
Alonso and Cabrera make up one of the top MLB DFS stacks because the Orioles are starting Yefry Ramirez (1-4, 5.40 ERA), who has given up seven home runs in just 40 innings pitched this year. Be sure both are in your MLB DFS lineups on Sunday.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he isn't even the most expensive player at his position. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
