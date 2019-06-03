MLB Draft 2019: Pick order, latest mock, date, start time, live stream, TV channel, watch online
The 2019 MLB Draft begins Monday, June 3 in Secaucus, New Jersey
The 2019 MLB Draft -- officially known as the First-Year Player Draft or the Rule 4 Draft -- begins Monday, June 3, and will span 40 rounds across three days. The Baltimore Orioles have the top overall pick for the first time since 1989, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have four selections within the top 34 and seven on the first day. Our R.J. Anderson points out why Arizona's abundance of picks may not translate into a franchise-altering draft class as desired.
Teams have four minutes between picks in Round 1, and one minute between picks from the supplemental first round through the 10th round. Day 3 is rapid fire via conference call. While the MLB Draft isn't nearly as popular as its NBA and NFL counterparts it's becoming more of a draw, and these days it's easy to watch the picks as they're made.
Here are the broadcast details for Day 1 of the 2019 MLB draft:
How to watch the 2019 MLB Draft
- Date: Monday, June 3
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Streaming: MLB.com
- Picks: 1-78 (Rounds: 1st, Supplemental 1st, Competitive Balance A, 2nd, Competitive Balance B, Supplemental 2nd)
First-round draft order
- Orioles
- Royals
- White Sox
- Marlins
- Tigers
- Padres
- Reds
- Rangers
- Braves (compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)
- Giants
- Blue Jays
- Mets
- Twins
- Phillies
- Angels
- Diamondbacks
- Nationals
- Pirates
- Cardinals
- Mariners
- Braves
- Rays
- Rockies
- Indians
- Dodgers
- Diamondbacks (compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)
- Cubs
- Brewers
- Athletics
- Yankees
- Dodgers (compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)
- Astros
- Red Sox
Latest mock draft
In Mike Axisa's latest mock draft on CBS Sports, he's got Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman going No. 1 overall to the Orioles. Get all of Mike's picks for the first round here.
