MLB Draft 2019: Pick order, latest mock, date, start time, live stream, TV channel, watch online

The 2019 MLB Draft -- officially known as the First-Year Player Draft or the Rule 4 Draft -- begins Monday, June 3, and will span 40 rounds across three days. The Baltimore Orioles have the top overall pick for the first time since 1989, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have four selections within the top 34 and seven on the first day. Our R.J. Anderson points out why Arizona's abundance of picks may not translate into a franchise-altering draft class as desired.

Teams have four minutes between picks in Round 1, and one minute between picks from the supplemental first round through the 10th round. Day 3 is rapid fire via conference call. While the MLB Draft isn't nearly as popular as its NBA and NFL counterparts it's becoming more of a draw, and these days it's easy to watch the picks as they're made.

Here are the broadcast details for Day 1 of the 2019 MLB draft:

How to watch the 2019 MLB Draft

Date: Monday, June 3

Monday, June 3 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Streaming: MLB.com

MLB.com Picks: 1-78 (Rounds: 1st, Supplemental 1st, Competitive Balance A, 2nd, Competitive Balance B, Supplemental 2nd)

