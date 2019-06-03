MLB Draft 2019: Pick order, latest mock, date, start time, live stream, TV channel, watch online

The 2019 MLB Draft begins Monday, June 3 in Secaucus, New Jersey

The 2019 MLB Draft -- officially known as the First-Year Player Draft or the Rule 4 Draft -- begins Monday, June 3, and will span 40 rounds across three days. The Baltimore Orioles have the top overall pick for the first time since 1989, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have four selections within the top 34 and seven on the first day. Our R.J. Anderson points out why Arizona's abundance of picks may not translate into a franchise-altering draft class as desired.

Teams have four minutes between picks in Round 1, and one minute between picks from the supplemental first round through the 10th round. Day 3 is rapid fire via conference call. While the MLB Draft isn't nearly as popular as its NBA and NFL counterparts it's becoming more of a draw, and these days it's easy to watch the picks as they're made. 

Here are the broadcast details for Day 1 of the 2019 MLB draft:

How to watch the 2019 MLB Draft

  • Date: Monday, June 3
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Streaming: MLB.com
  • Picks: 1-78 (Rounds: 1st, Supplemental 1st, Competitive Balance A, 2nd, Competitive Balance B, Supplemental 2nd)

First-round draft order

  1. Orioles
  2. Royals
  3. White Sox
  4. Marlins
  5. Tigers
  6. Padres
  7. Reds
  8. Rangers
  9. Braves (compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)
  10. Giants
  11. Blue Jays
  12. Mets
  13. Twins
  14. Phillies
  15. Angels
  16. Diamondbacks
  17. Nationals
  18. Pirates
  19. Cardinals
  20. Mariners
  21. Braves
  22. Rays
  23. Rockies
  24. Indians
  25. Dodgers
  26. Diamondbacks (compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)
  27. Cubs
  28. Brewers
  29. Athletics
  30. Yankees
  31. Dodgers (compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)
  32. Astros
  33. Red Sox

Latest mock draft

In Mike Axisa's latest mock draft on CBS Sports, he's got Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman going No. 1 overall to the Orioles. Get all of Mike's picks for the first round here

