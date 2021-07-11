With the No. 4 pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball amateur draft, the Boston Red Sox selected Marcelo Mayer, a teenage shortstop from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California.

Mayer entered the week ranked No. 1 on CBS Sports' pre-draft top 50. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Mayer makes the leap from No. 5 in the preseason to No. 1 now, but this spot could have gone to a couple other players without fuss. His boosters within the industry believe that he's the best player in the class: a potential 15-to-20-home-run-hitting shortstop who can deliver a good average and professional at-bats all the while. He isn't a fast runner, yet the smoothness of his defensive actions enable him to appear as though he's moving at a higher frames per second than the average prep shortstop. Depending on the extent of his projected power gains, he could finish his development with four plus tools (everything but the run), giving him a lofty ceiling that merits the top selection.

Eastlake is the same high school attended by longtime big-league first baseman Adrián González. González was, of course, the No. 1 pick in the 2000 draft by the Miami Marlins. He went on to play in parts of 15 big-league seasons, hitting .287/.358/.485 (129 OPS+) with 317 home runs.

Mayer was in the running to go first overall to the Pirates, but Pittsburgh took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 pick. Jack Leiter went to the Rangers at No. 2 and Jackson Jobe went to the Tigers at No. 3 before Mayer's selection.

