MLB draft: J.T. Ginn, potential top-10 pick, out for season following Tommy John surgery

Major League Baseball's first-year player draft isn't until June, but the top of the class will look different heading forward. That's because Mississippi State announced Thursday right-hander J.T. Ginn will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

A draft-eligible sophomore, Ginn had been sidelined with "arm soreness" since his Feb. 14 start against Wright State. He threw three innings in that appearance, striking out four batters and allowing two runs on three hits and a pair of walks.

Ginn, who was selected in the first round (30th overall) in 2018 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, was viewed as a potential top-10 pick thanks to his well-above-average fastball and breaking ball. It's worth noting, given the news, that his delivery had caused some concern about his long-term viability.

Nevertheless, Ginn will now have more options available to him than the standard prospect. It's at least possible that he's selected high enough in June's draft to sign and complete his rehab as a professional. (A team picking near the middle or tail-end of the first round could see him as a potential bargain addition -- a premium talent who would've otherwise never been available at that point in the draft.) Alternatively, he could return for his junior season at Mississippi State, and perhaps even his senior campaign if he suffers a setback or needs to further bolster his stock.

Ginn pitched well in his freshman season at Mississippi State, posting a 3.13 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio exceeding 5.50 in 17 starts. He held the opposition to a .220 batting average and permitted just one home run across 86 innings.

Baseball's draft will kick off on June 10. The Detroit Tigers own the first selection for the second time in three years.