MLB Easter Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes pitching debut
Here is everything you need to know about the first Sunday of the 2018 season
Thanks to a scheduling quirk, the first Sunday of the 2018 baseball season does not feature a full 15-game slate. There are 12 games on the schedule thanks to a doubleheader in Detroit and a rainout in Kansas City. Six teams have a scheduled off-day Sunday. Weird! The Atlanta Braves are one of the six, and as David Wellham of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution notes, this is the team's first scheduled Sunday off-day since 1933. Huh.
Anyway, in this space this we will keep you, the baseball enthusiast, apprised of all the day's happenings around the baseball world, even if six teams are chilling out at home. Make sure you check back often for updates.
Sunday's scores
- Minnesota Twins 7, Baltimore Orioles 0 (box score)
- Toronto Blue Jays 7, New York Yankees 4 (box score)
- Boston Red Sox 2, Tampa Bay Rays 1 (box score)
- Miami Marlins 6, Chicago Cubs 0 (box score)
- St. Louis Cardinals 5, New York Mets 1 (box score)
- Pittsburgh Pirates 1, Detroit Tigers 0 in Game 1 (box score)
- Houston Astros at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)
- Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Game 2 (6:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (8:37 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals (postponed, will be made up during April 28 doubleheader)
Ohtani makes first start for Angels
Sunday afternoon, two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani took the mound for the Angels for the very first time. He started at designated hitter Thursday, on Opening Day, and went 1 for 5. Sunday was his first pitching appearance.
As Jeff Fletcher of the Orange Country Register notes, Ohtani did doing something that has not been done in nearly a century. From Fletcher:
He will be the first player in nearly 100 years to start as a pitcher and a non-pitcher within the first 10 games of a season. Joe Bush of the Boston Red Sox and Clarence Mitchell of the Brooklyn Dodgers did it in 1920.
The last time a player started as a pitcher and non-pitcher any time in the same season was 1988, when New York Yankees pitcher Rick Rhoden started one game at DH.
As you've no doubt already heard, Ohtani did not have a good spring training, either at the plate or on the mound. He went 4 for 32 (.125) with four singles and 10 strikeouts as a hitter, and allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 2 1/3 innings in two Cactus League starts. Ohtani also pitched in several minor league side games with mixed results.
On Sunday, Ohtani fared much better. He showed off a mid-to-upper-90s fastball and leaned heavily on his slider and splitter as his primary offspeed pitches. Through the first five innings, he had generated 16 whiffs on 84 pitches. He'd also held the A's to just three runs (all coming on a Matt Chapman home run). Meanwhile, Ohtani had notched six strikeouts, issued just one walk, and yielded just three hits total.
Needless to say, all eyes were on Ohtani on Sunday afternoon -- and he delivered.
Berrios throws first career shutout
The first start of the 2018 season was a dandy for Twins right-hander Jose Berrios. Berrios tossed his first career complete game and shutout against the Orioles on Sunday, holding Baltimore to a double, two singles, and a walk. He struck out six and threw 107 pitches, one short of tying his career high.
Berrios was very good overall last season (3.89 ERA in 145 2/3 innings) and especially down the stretch, pitching to a 3.09 ERA and holding hitters to a .236/.313/.365 batting line in his final eight starts and 46 2/3 innings. He carried that success over to his first start of 2018, shutting out a good hitting O's lineup.
Williams pulled from no-hitter
For the second straight day, a starting pitcher was pulled from a no-hit bid due to his pitch count. Twins righty Kyle Gibson was yanked after six innings Saturday. On Sunday, Pirates righty Trevor Williams was also pulled after six innings despite not allowing a hit. His pitch count: 85.
It's early in the season and teams don't like to push their starters hard the first few times out, but there is where baseball is at these days. Starters are throwing fewer and fewer innings with each passing season, and once the lineup turns over the third time, the bullpen gets to work.
Smoak has big game on bobblehead day
Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak got the nod on Sunday due to it being his bobblehead day. He celebrated with a big afternoon, including this grand slam to put Toronto ahead:
Smoak, who broke out last season, was already off to a good start prior to Sunday. In the Jays' first three games, he'd hit .364/.417/.545 with a pair of doubles in 12 at-bats.
Quick hits
- Rockies 1B/OF Ian Desmond is day-to-day with a knee injury, reports Nick Groke of the Denver Post. Desmond left Saturday's game with soreness. He is 4 for 10 with a home run on the young season.
- Mets OF Brandon Nimmo was scratched from Sunday's lineup with flu-like symptoms, the team announced. Nimmo is 2 for 3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch so far this year. He's emerged as the team's regular center fielder and leadoff hitter against righties.
- The Yankees placed OF Billy McKinney on the 10-day DL with a shoulder injury, the club announced. He suffered the injury crashing into the outfield wall Saturday. 3B Miguel Andujar was called up to fill the roster spot.
