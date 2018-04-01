MLB Easter Sunday scores, highlights, updates, news: Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes pitching debut

Thanks to a scheduling quirk, the first Sunday of the 2018 baseball season does not feature a full 15-game slate. There are 12 games on the schedule thanks to a doubleheader in Detroit and a rainout in Kansas City. Six teams have a scheduled off-day Sunday. Weird! The Atlanta Braves are one of the six, and as David Wellham of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution notes, this is the team's first scheduled Sunday off-day since 1933. Huh.

Anyway, in this space this we will keep you, the baseball enthusiast, apprised of all the day's happenings around the baseball world, even if six teams are chilling out at home. Make sure you check back often for updates.

Sunday's scores

Ohtani makes first start for Angels

Sunday afternoon, two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani took the mound for the Angels for the very first time. He started at designated hitter Thursday, on Opening Day, and went 1 for 5. Sunday was his first pitching appearance.

As Jeff Fletcher of the Orange Country Register notes, Ohtani did doing something that has not been done in nearly a century. From Fletcher:

He will be the first player in nearly 100 years to start as a pitcher and a non-pitcher within the first 10 games of a season. Joe Bush of the Boston Red Sox and Clarence Mitchell of the Brooklyn Dodgers did it in 1920. The last time a player started as a pitcher and non-pitcher any time in the same season was 1988, when New York Yankees pitcher Rick Rhoden started one game at DH.

As you've no doubt already heard, Ohtani did not have a good spring training, either at the plate or on the mound. He went 4 for 32 (.125) with four singles and 10 strikeouts as a hitter, and allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 2 1/3 innings in two Cactus League starts. Ohtani also pitched in several minor league side games with mixed results.

On Sunday, Ohtani fared much better. He showed off a mid-to-upper-90s fastball and leaned heavily on his slider and splitter as his primary offspeed pitches. Through the first five innings, he had generated 16 whiffs on 84 pitches. He'd also held the A's to just three runs (all coming on a Matt Chapman home run). Meanwhile, Ohtani had notched six strikeouts, issued just one walk, and yielded just three hits total.

Needless to say, all eyes were on Ohtani on Sunday afternoon -- and he delivered.

Berrios throws first career shutout

The first start of the 2018 season was a dandy for Twins right-hander Jose Berrios. Berrios tossed his first career complete game and shutout against the Orioles on Sunday, holding Baltimore to a double, two singles, and a walk. He struck out six and threw 107 pitches, one short of tying his career high.

View Profile Jose Berrios MIN • SP • 17 IP 9 H 3 R 0 BB 1 K 6

Berrios was very good overall last season (3.89 ERA in 145 2/3 innings) and especially down the stretch, pitching to a 3.09 ERA and holding hitters to a .236/.313/.365 batting line in his final eight starts and 46 2/3 innings. He carried that success over to his first start of 2018, shutting out a good hitting O's lineup.

Williams pulled from no-hitter

For the second straight day, a starting pitcher was pulled from a no-hit bid due to his pitch count. Twins righty Kyle Gibson was yanked after six innings Saturday. On Sunday, Pirates righty Trevor Williams was also pulled after six innings despite not allowing a hit. His pitch count: 85.

View Profile Trevor Williams PIT • SP • 34 IP 6 H 0 R 0 BB 5 K 1

It's early in the season and teams don't like to push their starters hard the first few times out, but there is where baseball is at these days. Starters are throwing fewer and fewer innings with each passing season, and once the lineup turns over the third time, the bullpen gets to work.

Smoak has big game on bobblehead day

View Profile Justin Smoak TOR • 1B • 14 3-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI, BB H 3 AB 4 HR 2 RBI 6 BB 1

Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak got the nod on Sunday due to it being his bobblehead day. He celebrated with a big afternoon, including this grand slam to put Toronto ahead:

Smoak, who broke out last season, was already off to a good start prior to Sunday. In the Jays' first three games, he'd hit .364/.417/.545 with a pair of doubles in 12 at-bats.

Quick hits