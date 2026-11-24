The New York Mets gave Tarik Skubal a record nine-year, $450 million contract Sunday evening and the case can be made that it was only the second-best contract they gave out this past weekend. On Saturday, the Mets locked up center fielder A.J. Ewing to an eight-year extension worth $95 million, with a club option for a ninth year. The 22-year-old Ewing is now signed through 2034.

There was certainly no urgency on the part of the Mets to lock up Ewing, who would not have become a free agent until after the 2032 season. There might have been urgency on Ewing's part, however. First and foremost, he secured life-changing money after only five months in the big leagues. I will never ever begrudge a player for signing an early career extension.

Second, the collective bargaining agreement will expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and MLB's various proposals have included not only a salary cap, but also contract limits. The league proposed a maximum five-year contract at 15% of the cap for players who change teams, and six years at 16% of the cap for players who stay with their team.

Ewing's extension may not be possible under the next CBA. That's a pretty good reason to sign a deal now, and it may incentivize other young players to sign long-term extensions between now and the CBA's expiration next week. Here now are 10 players who could get an extension done under the wire this week.

Free agent after: 2031

Jacob Misiorowski MIL • SP • #32 ERA 1.80 WHIP .80 IP 174.2 BB 44 K 252 View Profile

The Brewers aggressively lock up their best young players, including signing Luis Lara and Cooper Pratt to long-term deals even before they made their MLB debuts this summer. Misiorowski, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, could qualify as a Super Two, meaning he would go through arbitration four times rather than the usual three. The Cy Young and All-Star Games will boost his arbitration salaries significantly. It might not be long before he gets priced out of Milwaukee. If nothing else, it would behoove the Brewers to touch base with Misiorowski's representatives and see whether they can find common ground this week.

Free agent after: 2031

Cam Schlittler NYY • SP • #31 ERA 1.95 WHIP .92 IP 193.2 BB 49 K 239 View Profile

Because they can afford big arbitration salaries and avoid the inherent risk that comes with long-term contracts, the Yankees do not give out early career extensions often. Perhaps they'll make an exception for Schlittler, who won the American League Cy Young unanimously and now leads a rotation that includes three high-priced veterans (Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón). Keep in mind that Schlittler was a seventh-round draft pick who received a $205,000 signing bonus. He's still waiting for his first big payday and might jump at a team-friendly extension to secure life-changing money.

Free agent after: 2029

Miguel Vargas CHW • 3B • #20 BA 0.250 R 106 HR 33 RBI 93 SB 22 View Profile

Although Munetaka Murakami got the attention, Vargas was the White Sox's best player in 2026. He offers a rare blend of power (33 home runs), patience (101 walks), and contact (126 strikeouts, a good total in this era). His third base defense has improved from poor to passable, which still isn't great, but is at least playable. There's no more talk about a permanent move to first base or even DH. Vargas just turned 27 and he's three years away from free agency. The White Sox are a team on the rise and making sure Vargas will be around beyond his team control years would be a tidy bit of business before the new CBA kicks in.

Free agent after: 2031 for both

Carson Benge NYM • RF • #3 BA 0.282 R 86 HR 20 RBI 65 SB 22 View Profile

Nolan McLean NYM • SP • #26 ERA 3.16 WHIP 1.17 IP 179.2 BB 70 K 194 View Profile

Benge and McLean finished second and fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting, respectively, and like Ewing, they are the homegrown pieces who will supplement the well-paid veterans like Skubal and Juan Soto. I am certain the Mets and president of baseball operations David Stearns have at least broached long-term extensions with both Benge and McLean, and maybe something will get done with one or both between now and the CBA's expiration. My sense is the Mets would like Ewing's deal to be the first of several extensions with their foundational young players, not a one-off.

Free agent after: 2031

Sal Stewart CIN • 1B • #27 BA 0.263 R 87 HR 32 RBI 112 SB 15 View Profile

The NL Rookie of the Year really fills up the box score and has the skill set that will balloon his arbitration salaries. Home runs, RBI, etc. That all pays very well in arbitration and the Reds may want to get out in front of it, and lock in Stewart at a discounted rate that nonetheless pays him well and gives him a nice payday. The Reds tried and failed to extend Elly De La Cruz last offseason, according to The Athletic. That ship may have already sailed. Stewart, though, might be more open to the idea.

Free agent after: 2031 for Messick and 2032 for Bazzana

Travis Bazzana CLE • 2B • #37 BA 0.245 R 56 HR 15 RBI 57 SB 19 View Profile

Parker Messick CLE • SP • #77 ERA 2.56 WHIP 1.06 IP 186.1 BB 49 K 193 View Profile

It was under then-GM John Hart in the 1990s that Cleveland pioneered the practice of locking up young players to team-friendly extensions. Manny Ramirez, Jim Thome, and others signed deals when they were years away from free agency. They got paid and the team gained cost control over their arbitration years, plus a free agent year or two. Bazzana and Messick -- Gavin Williams as well -- are next in line for long-term contracts. Messick was the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up and the third-place finisher for the AL Cy Young. That will reward him come arbitration time. Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, has yet to fully launch, but that's typically when the Guardians get down to business. They like to lock players up before they break out.

Free agent after: 2031

Payton Tolle BOS • SP • #70 ERA 3.03 WHIP 1.1 IP 148.2 BB 40 K 171 View Profile

Under POBO Craig Breslow, the Red Sox have aggressively locked up their top young players, and it's been a mixed bag. There's been some good (Ceddanne Rafaela), some bad (Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell), and some TBD (Roman Anthony). Tolle figures to be next in line for an extension. He's excellent and this year's third-place finish in the AL Rookie of the Year voting figures to be the first of many awards votes Tolle receives in the coming years. The Bello and Campbell deals going sour shouldn't dissuade the Red Sox from trying to extend Tolle between now and the CBA's expiration.

Free agent after: 2030

Dillon Dingler DET • C • #13 BA 0.243 R 72 HR 27 RBI 91 SB 0 View Profile

I think the Tigers and Dingler learned a little something about managing his workload in 2026. They rode him hard this year. Dingler started 80 of the team's first 92 games, came off the bench five other times, and frequently DHed when he wasn't behind the plate. Not coincidentally, Dingler went from an .831 OPS in the first half to a .631 OPS in the second half. The man's legs must have been jello. Anyway, Dingler looks the part of a franchise catcher both at the plate and behind it, and good young catchers are always worth keeping. The Tigers recently extended Troy Melton. My guess is they'll try to extend Dingler soon too.