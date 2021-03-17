Arizona Yes The Diamondbacks will move forward with a plan for attendance limited to 25% capacity. That's about 12,100 fans at Chase Field.





Atlanta Undetermined The Braves have not made an official announcement for fans during the 2021 regular season, though they are expected to set a capacity soon. CEO Derek Schiller said that they're aiming for about 25% capacity, and will intend to revise their fan plan on a month-to-month basis as the pandemic evolves.





Baltimore Yes The Orioles will allow 25% capacity -- about 11,000 fans -- at Camden Yards to open the season.





Boston Yes To start, Fenway Park will put a 12% capacity cap on fans permitted. The initial limitation means about 4,500 fans will be allowed in the stands.





Chi. White Sox Yes Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has decided that both Chicago teams may sell tickets for 20 percent of their available seats. This means the White Sox will be able to sell 8,122 tickets to their home games for the time being. The White Sox's home opener is scheduled for April 8.





Chi. Cubs Yes Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has decided that both Chicago teams may sell tickets for 20 percent of their available seats. This means the Cubs will be able to sell 8,274 tickets to their home games for the time being. The Cubs' home opener is scheduled for April 1.





Cincinnati Yes 30% capacity. That's about 12,700 fans at Great American Ballpark. Seating pods will be for no more than six people (recommended that they're from same household). Masks will be required.





Cleveland Yes 30% capacity, or about 10,500 fans allowed at Progressive Field. Seating pods will be for no more than six people (recommended that they're from same household). Masks will be required.





Colorado Yes The Rockies received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to allow up to 42.6% capacity for fans at Coors Field. That would mean up to 21,363 fans will be allowed to begin the season.





Detroit Undetermined The Tigers are allowing fans to their spring training games in Lakeland, Florida, but the club has not provided a plan for fans at regular season games at Comerica Park. "We're confident we're going to be able to do that safely," Detroit Tigers vice president of ballpark operations Chris Lawrence said last month. The team is working with local government on the details to help them work toward the final say, Lawrence said.





Houston Yes 25% capacity. The Astros will allow up to about 10,300 fans at Minute Maid Park in 2021.





Kansas City Yes, waiting for details The Royals confirmed that they will have a limited number of fans at Kauffman Stadium during the 2021 regular season, but they have not released specifics regarding the percentage of limited capacity.





L.A. Angels Undetermined The Angels are allowing 25% capacity at their spring training games in Tempe, Arizona, but the club has not announced guidelines for potential fans at Angel Stadium this season.





L.A. Dodgers Undetermined The Dodgers are allowing 18% capacity at their spring training games in Phoenix, Arizona, but the club has not announced their guidelines for potential fans at Dodger Stadium this season.





Miami Yes 25% capacity. That translates to a maximum of about 9,300 fans. Marlins Park is a 37,446-seat ballpark. "We look forward to having the opportunity to have fans come back to our ballpark," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said. "There will be a limited number of fans that are allowed at the onset. We hope those numbers increase throughout the course of the season, but the most important thing for us is to make sure everyone is healthy and safe."





Milwaukee Yes 25% capacity. The Brewers had requested 35% capacity to begin the season from the Milwaukee Health Department, but reached an agreement for 25% capacity. At American Family Field in Milwaukee, that would be about 10,500 fans.





Minnesota Likely yes The Twins sent their proposal to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently for a reopening of Target Field at a 25% capacity for fans, with groups of two or four people.





N.Y. Yankees Yes 10% capacity. For Yankee Stadium, that would mean about 5,500 fans permitted.





N.Y. Mets Yes 10% capacity. That's about 4,500 fans at Citi Field.





Oakland Undetermined Oakland A's president Dave Kaval mentioned 20% as a possible reference point, but the club's specific limitations on fans at the Coliseum are not yet known. The Athletics did recently unveil a ticketing system for this season, which would allow fans to purchase flexible ticket vouchers for any available regular season game in 2021, but they must be redeemed in pods of two or four tickets.





Philadelphia Yes 20% capacity. For Citizens Bank Park, that would mean 8,800 fans permitted. The Phillies announced that tickets to the first 19 regular season games will be offered initially to season ticket holders.





Pittsburgh Yes 20% capacity. That's up to 7,800 fans who will be allowed to attend games at PNC Park.





San Diego Undetermined The Padres have not announced the official plan for fans back at Petco Park, but Kevin Acee of the San Diego Tribune reports that they are aiming for 25% capacity, or about 10,000 fans, to start the season.





San Francisco Undetermined The Giants recently outlined their health and safety guidelines for the return of fans at Oracle Park, but there has not yet been an announcement regarding how many fans will be allowed at games.





Seattle Undetermined The Mariners are currently allowing a limited number of fans at spring training games in Peoria, Arizona, but the details for fans at T-Mobile Park this season are still unknown. "We are planning at some point this year there will be fans in the stands. We don't know what that number will look like or what that date will be," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "For us in King County we will respond appropriately to the rules that govern us," Dipoto added. "Our hope is somewhere, especially in the second half of the season, that we have that ability but we don't know. We will have to adjust along the way."





St. Louis Yes The Cardinals will have 32% capacity to start the season, roughly 14,500 fans at Busch Stadium.





Tampa Bay Undetermined The Rays have said they are aiming for a fan capacity likely limited to around 7,000 (about 17% capacity at Tropicana Field) in socially distanced seating pods for the 2021 season, but no official announcement has been made.





Texas Yes The Texas Rangers used their new ballpark, Globe Life Field, to host fans throughout the Championship Series and World Series last postseason. The club's plan for inviting fans back to Arlington for 2021 includes full capacity. That means that 40,518 fans will be allowed for their home opener on April 5. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott's lifting of the mask mandate (made against health officials' recommendations), the Rangers have said masks will be required to attend games. The team plans to use socially distanced seating, however, for games after Opening Day, however.





Toronto Undetermined The Blue Jays are going to play their home games in Florida to start the 2021 regular season, due to the ongoing Canada-U.S. border closure because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It's unclear if fans will be allowed at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida in the regular season. Currently, the club is allowing 15 percent capacity for spring training games, with tickets sold in pods of two or four and socially distanced throughout the ballpark.



