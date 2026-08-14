MLB Field of Dreams Game returning in 2027: Red Sox will take on Royals in Dyersville, Iowa

The day after the Philadelphia Phillies bested the Minnesota Twins 7-1 in the 2026 Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, Major League Baseball announced plans for a 2027 edition. Next year's Field of Dreams Game will feature the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals and is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2027. And while Netflix was the home for Thursday's edition of the Field of Dreams Game, the Red Sox vs. Royals showdown will air on NBC.

The Field of Dreams Game takes its name from the classic 1989 baseball movie starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, and Amy Madigan. The game, played on a major-league regulation field not far from the field featured in the film, has been held three times, counting Thursday's Phillies-Twins tilt. In 2022, the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. The first Field of Dreams Game was in 2021 and it was an instant classic. In that one, the Chicago White Sox erased a 7-4 deficit to the New York Yankees and won 9-8 on a Tim Anderson walk-off homer.

"We are thrilled to showcase our athletes through one of Major League Baseball's most cherished events and help to grow the game to a worldwide audience," said Royals president of business operations Cullen Maxey in a statement released by the league. "Royals territory already covers the Midwest, including Dyersville, so this is a natural fit that provides Royals fans a chance to cheer on the home team in a magical setting."

"To have the Red Sox take the field in Iowa, in a place that reminds us why people fall in love with baseball, will be incredibly special," said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy in that same statement. "Part of what has allowed baseball to endure for generations is its ability to evolve while still holding onto the traditions, memories and shared experiences that give the game its meaning.

"We can't wait to experience that in Dyersville with our players, our fans and baseball fans everywhere."

The Royals will be considered the home team for the contest. The two teams will have an off day on Aug. 13 and then conclude their three-game series on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Kansas City.