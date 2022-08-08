The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds unveiled their respective jerseys for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game, which will be played in Dyersville, Iowa. Both uniforms are throwbacks to what the respective teams wore during the early 1990s.

The Reds will be the designated home team while the Cubs will wear away uniforms.

The Cubs will wearing versions of their home uniforms from the 1927-29 seasons, while their hats will pay homage to the 1914 campaign. On the other hand, the Reds will be wearing uniforms from their 1914 season.

Chicago's jerseys will be cream-colored with a cub holding a bat within a wishbone-style "C." The hats will feature the very same cub holding a bat that appears on the front of their jerseys.

Meanwhile, the Reds' jerseys will be white with pinstripes and feature a wishbone "C" around the word "REDS." Cincinnati's hats will feature a red stylized "C" and there will also be pinstripes on the hat.

This marks the second installment of the Field of Dreams Game after the inaugural edition was played on Aug. 12, 2021 between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. That contest was thrilling and ended with the White Sox earning a 9-8 win, courtesy of a walk-off home run by shortstop Tim Anderson.