MLB Field of Dreams game: How to watch Phillies and Twins face off in the corn fields

Major League Baseball on Thursday night will hold the third Field of Dreams Game. This edition will feature two contending clubs: the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins.

The Field of Dreams Game takes its name from the classic 1989 baseball movie starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, and Amy Madigan. The game, played on a major-league regulation field amidst the corn rows of Dyersville, Iowa – not far from the field featured in the film – was last held in 2022. In that one, the Cubs topped the Reds 4-2. The first Field of Dreams Game was in 2021, and it was an instant classic. In that one, the White Sox erased a 7-4 deficit to the Yankees and won 9-8 on a Tim Anderson walk-off homer.

As for this latest edition, here are the essentials:

Date: Thursday, Aug. 13 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dyersville, Iowa

Livestream: Netflix

Starting pitchers: RHP Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76)

Odds: PHI -115; MIN -105; over/under: 8.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

As noted, this game matters to both teams. The Phillies, the designated visiting team, come in with a record of 64-58, which ties them with the Diamondbacks for the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. As for the Twins, they're below .500 at 60-62, but at the same time, they're a mere half-game behind the Rangers for the third wild-card spot in the American League and just 3 ½ games behind the White Sox in the AL Central, tied for second place with the Tigers.

This game marks the start of a key three-game series between the Phillies and Twins. After Thursday's festivities in Iowa, both teams will be off on Friday before concluding their three-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis over the weekend.