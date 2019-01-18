MLB free agency: Angels, Cody Allen reportedly agree to one-year deal to become team's new closer
The Angels reportedly have their closer for 2019
The Los Angeles Angels and veteran closer Cody Allen have agreed to a free-agent deal, according to multiple reports. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the one-year contract will pay Allen $8.5 million plus the chance to earn up to $2.5 million in incentives, which would total $11 million.
Allen is coming off a disappointing 2018 campaign with the Indians:
Those uncharacteristic numbers explain why Allen was willing to settle for a one-year pact -- so that he can try to re-establish his value and re-enter the market next offseason. Allen, who has 149 career saves, boasted a career ERA+ of 157 with a K/BB ratio of 3.46 coming into 2018, so last year's struggles were certainly out of character.
Last season, nine different Angels pitchers picked up saves, led by Blake Parker, so they were seeking some certainty in the role.
The Allen signing is part of GM Billy Eppler's latest effort to put a worthy roster around superstar Mike Trout despite tight budget constraints. In addition to Parker, Eppler this offseason has added Justin Bour, Jonathan Lucroy, Matt Harvey, and Trevor Cahill, among others.
As for Allen's old team in Cleveland, Brad Hand figures to get most of the save chances.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reasons NYY should get Machado or Harper
The Yankees further bolstered their bullpen with Adam Ottavino on Thursday
-
Mets bringing Tebow to spring training
It will be Tebow's second big league camp
-
Why the Yankees are betting on relievers
The Yankees committed about $50 million to their bullpen in 2018, and that number could go...
-
Mystery teams after Harper, Machado?
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Thursday
-
Report: Yanks, Ottavino agree to deal
The Yankees' have reportedly bolstered an already impressive bullpen
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market