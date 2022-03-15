On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves locked up new first baseman Matt Olson to an eight-year contract extension worth $168 million. The deal saves them quite a bit of money in the short-term over what it would likely to take to re-sign Freddie Freeman, and GM Alex Anthopoulos said it was important to nail down first base so they could address the rest of the roster.

"First base has been something we've been wanting to settle, and it felt like it needed to be the first domino for our offseason because we have other things to do," Anthopoulos told reporters, including Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after the Olson trade. "I know every team's going through the same thing, trying to build their team. Tough trade to make."

Tuesday evening Atlanta began to use those short-term savings and signed veteran righty Collin McHugh to a two-year contract with a club option, the team announced. The deal will pay him $4 million in 2022 and $5 million 2023. The $6 million club option comes with a $1 million buyout, guaranteeing McHugh at least $10 million total. McHugh went to high school in the Atlanta area.

The 34-year-old McHugh was outstanding as a multi-inning arm for the Rays last year, throwing 64 innings with 74 strikeouts and a 1.55 ERA. He has experience in just about every role. He joins closer Will Smith and ace setup man Tyler Matzek in manager Brian Snitker's late-inning unit. Kirby Yates is expected to return from Tommy John surgery at midseason as well.

In all likelihood Anthopoulos will now turn his attention to the outfield. Ronald Acuña Jr. is targeting a May return from his torn ACL, meaning the Braves are currently slated to have Guillermo Heredia, Adam Duvall, and either Travis Demeritte or Orlando Arcia in the outfield. A reunion with Joc Pederson has been rumored and would make sense.

The defending World Series champions went 88-73 a year ago, though they played at a 107-win pace after Anthopoulos overhauled the roster at the trade deadline.