MLB free agency: Braves, Josh Donaldson agree to one-year, $23 million deal, report says
The 2015 American League MVP winner is betting on himself with the one-year deal
Free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson has agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the Braves, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Donaldson is a three-time All-Star and he won the 2015 AL MVP Award. He's dealt with injuries the last two years, though, which is why he didn't get a monster contract in free agency. To be clear, the $23 million in an annual salary is huge, but it's the one-year pact that would've been surprising a few years ago.
Donaldson surely could have gotten more total value, but he's betting on himself with the one-year deal.
Donaldson managed just 52 games last season due to a calf injury that lingered, but he hit .280/.400/.520 with three doubles and three homers in 16 games with the Indians after he was traded and returned from the injury. Though it was only 113 games -- again, injury -- Donaldson hit .270/.385/.559 (148 OPS+) with 33 homers in 2017.
Quite simply, if Donaldson is healthy for all of 2019, the Braves got themselves an absolute beast here at a bargain rate.
The Braves now have an outstanding infield, with Freddie Freeman at first base, Ozzie Albies at second, Dansby Swanson at short and Donaldson at third with Johan Camargo as the utility backup. Charlie Culberson also provides depth.
After the additions of Donaldson and veteran catcher Brian McCann on Monday, the lineup should now look something like this:
- Ronald Acuna, Jr., LF
- Ozzie Albies, 2B
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Josh Donaldson, 3B
- Adam Duvall, RF
- Ender Inciarte, CF
- Dansby Swanson, SS
- Brian McCann, C
That is obviously subject to change, with it being only Nov. 26. Keep in mind they could reconfigure their outfield, too, as Duvall has rarely ever played right field.
Still, that's quite the foundation for the defending NL East champions.
As for Donaldson, a big season in 2019 gets him a bigger payday next offseason. He will, however, be competing with Nolan Arenado unless the Rockies and Arenado can agree to an extension.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Twins claim C.J. Cron off waivers
C.J. Cron found a new home after the Rays designated him for assignment this past week
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
Reports: McCann returning to Braves
The veteran catcher and Georgia native started his career with the Braves
-
Searching for a new home for Cano
The Mariners are in fire sale mode, so let's try to find Cano a new home
-
Phillies targeting Goldschmidt, others
Reports continue to connect the Phillies to pretty much every major name this offseason
-
Two polarizing HOF topics
It's Hall of Fame season, so let's talk about two polarizing topics