MLB free agency: Brett Gardner, Yankees agree to one-year deal for 2019

The veteran outfielder and Yankee lifer will be back in the Bronx for another season

The New York Yankees on Wednesday announced that they've agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Brett Gardner on a contract for 2019. His original contract included a $12.5 million team option with a $2 million buyout. Gardner's new deal is reportedly for $7.5 million plus that $2 million buyout. 

Gardner, who turned 35 in late August, is coming off a 2018 season in which he batted .236/.322/.368 (86 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts. For his career, he owns a 99 OPS+ and a WAR of 37.5 across parts of 11 big-league seasons, all with the Yankees. Gardner still profiles as a defensive asset in left, and he can man center field in a pinch. 

Back in New York, he'll be part of a Yankee outfield mix that also includes Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton (when he's not DHing), Clint Frazier, and Jacoby Ellsbury (assuming he's healthy and not treated as dead money). 

Dayn Perry

