MLB free agency: Brett Gardner, Yankees agree to one-year deal for 2019

The New York Yankees on Wednesday announced that they've agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Brett Gardner on a contract for 2019. His original contract included a $12.5 million team option with a $2 million buyout. Gardner's new deal is reportedly for $7.5 million plus that $2 million buyout.

Gardner's option had been for $12 million, but he gets a $2 million buyout. So with the $7.5 million salary for 2019 on his new deal, he essentially gets $9.5 million total. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 31, 2018

Gardner, who turned 35 in late August, is coming off a 2018 season in which he batted .236/.322/.368 (86 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts. For his career, he owns a 99 OPS+ and a WAR of 37.5 across parts of 11 big-league seasons, all with the Yankees. Gardner still profiles as a defensive asset in left, and he can man center field in a pinch.

Back in New York, he'll be part of a Yankee outfield mix that also includes Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton (when he's not DHing), Clint Frazier, and Jacoby Ellsbury (assuming he's healthy and not treated as dead money).