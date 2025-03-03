Free-agent lefty José Quintana is signing a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Quintana, 35, compiled a 3.75 ERA (105 ERA+) in 170 ⅓ innings last season with the New York Mets. His contributions were worth an estimated 2.5 Wins Above Replacement. Perhaps concerning was the large jump in home runs allowed, as he coughed up 22, the most he's yielded since 2018. His walk rate also increased. Still, there were some good runs in there. From May 16 to July 9, he had a 10-start stretch with a 2.77 ERA. He also had a 0.74 ERA in his last six regular-season starts before allowing only one unearned run in 11 innings in his first two playoff starts. That streak ended when he got shelled in Game 4 of the NLCS.

CBS Sports ranked Quintana as the No. 33 free agent available entering the offseason. Here's what we wrote of him at the time:

Quintana has pitched in the majors for parts of 13 years now. Just once, back in 2021, has he finished a season with an ERA+ below the starting pitcher average (usually 93). He doesn't have high-octane stuff, to put it kindly, but he locates well and uses his four-pitch arsenal to good enough effect. There's always crater risk with these kinds of pitchers regardless of their age (he's nearing his 36th birthday). Still, a team could do worse than counting on Quintana to be their No. 4 starter.

Quintana figures to compete for a spot in a Brewers rotation that already includes Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, Nestor Cortes, and Aaron Civale.

The Brewers are slated to open their season on March 27 against the New York Yankees.