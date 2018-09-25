MLB free agency: Bryce Harper says he 'would absolutely love to' remain with the Nationals

The biggest name -- and arguably the best player (either him or Manny Machado) -- hitting free agency this coming offseason is Nationals superstar Bryce Harper. For years there's been speculation about where Harper would sign, with the Cubs, Dodgers and Yankees being the prominent names bandied about. The Cubs are the favorite, per Bovada betting odds. We've been saying all along, however, that you cannot count out a re-up with the Nationals and, sure enough, a Washington Post interview with Harper breathes life into that theory.

Here are some quotes (those interested should read the full story):

"I think about other cities, but I love it here," Harper said. "Am I in the plans, you know? I don't know. It's hard to think about, because it's all you know, and then you think about it, it's like, 'Well, it could all be over in a,'" and here, he snapped his fingers, " 'a second.' It's kind of crazy." --- "I've always said: If I'm in those plans, I'd absolutely love to be here," Harper said. "But if I'm not, there's nothing I can do about it. There's nothing I can do. I would love to play next to Robles or Soto or [Adam] Eaton. I'd love to. But am I in those plans? I have no idea."

Throughout the piece, Harper stresses how much he loves living there and he makes a very good point about how he's grown up in the D.C. area. He first started with the Nats when he was 19. He's gotten married while living there. It's been his home for seven seasons. That stuff certainly counts and we should not discount the emotional element.

I also can't help but latch onto the multiple times Harper makes comments about how he's not sure he's in their plans. Perhaps he's bracing for them not coming close to being the highest bidder in free agency. Maybe he wants to leave and is making sure he paints them as the bad guys (this is very doubtful, in my opinion). It's possible he sincerely believes he might not be in the Nationals' plans. The biggest thing here for me is that it's on his mind. Even if he wants to stay, it's a sincere admission that leaving is a realistic possibility in his mind.

Harper will turn 26 next month. In 922 career games, he's hit .278/.387/.512 (139 OPS+). He's a six-time All-Star and won the 2015 NL MVP. This season, he had a bad first half in terms of batting average, but he's had a monster second half and is now hitting .245/.390/.495 (132 OPS+) with 31 doubles, 34 homers, 100 RBI and 12 steals. He leads the majors in walks.

The Cubs and Phillies are expected to be heavy on Harper this coming offseason with the Dodgers and Yankees mentioned in rumors. The Nationals surely want to keep him and it appears the feeling might be mutual. Consider them major players for his services.