MLB free agency: Cubs exercise 2019 option on lefty Jose Quintana

The veteran lefty hasn't quite lived up to expectations on the north side of Chicago

The Chicago Cubs on Wednesday announced that they're exercising their club option on left-hander Jose Quintana for 2019. This means Quintana will be under contract next season for $10.5 million. His deal also includes an $11.5 million club option/$1 million buyout for 2020. 

Quintana, who turns 30 in January, is coming off a 2018 season in which he pitched to a 4.03 ERA/106 ERA+ and 2.32 K/BB ratio in 174 1/3 innings 32 starts for the Cubs. For his career, he owns a 114 ERA+ across parts of seven major-league seasons. 

The Cubs originally acquired Quintana from the crosstown White Sox in a July 2017 five-player blockbuster that sent elite prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease the other way. Quintana with the Cubs has a 110 ERA+ and 2.88 K/BB ratio in 46 starts. In other words, while he's been useful he's declined a bit since his White Sox days. 

That said, Quintana is still a huge bargain at $10.5 million, and this was an easy and obvious decision for the Cubs, who are still in contending mode for the near- to mid-term. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

