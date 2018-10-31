MLB free agency: Cubs exercise 2019 option on lefty Jose Quintana
The veteran lefty hasn't quite lived up to expectations on the north side of Chicago
The Chicago Cubs on Wednesday announced that they're exercising their club option on left-hander Jose Quintana for 2019. This means Quintana will be under contract next season for $10.5 million. His deal also includes an $11.5 million club option/$1 million buyout for 2020.
Quintana, who turns 30 in January, is coming off a 2018 season in which he pitched to a 4.03 ERA/106 ERA+ and 2.32 K/BB ratio in 174 1/3 innings 32 starts for the Cubs. For his career, he owns a 114 ERA+ across parts of seven major-league seasons.
The Cubs originally acquired Quintana from the crosstown White Sox in a July 2017 five-player blockbuster that sent elite prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease the other way. Quintana with the Cubs has a 110 ERA+ and 2.88 K/BB ratio in 46 starts. In other words, while he's been useful he's declined a bit since his White Sox days.
That said, Quintana is still a huge bargain at $10.5 million, and this was an easy and obvious decision for the Cubs, who are still in contending mode for the near- to mid-term.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Yankees sign Gardner for 2019
The veteran outfielder and Yankee lifer will be back in the Bronx for another season
-
The best of the Red Sox's victory parade
The Sox are celebrated their fourth title in 15 years
-
Red Sox fans do damage at parade
Well, the Red Sox's postseason slogan was Do Damage...
-
Dodgers buy ad to congratulate Red Sox
The Dodgers have made two straight World Series, losing both
-
Nats reportedly signing Trevor Rosenthal
The Nats bullpen looks like it's getting an upgrade for 2019
-
How to watch Red Sox parade
Boston is ready to party after another championship