1 DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 2B

(No. 4 overall) Despite playing seven seasons with the Rockies, LeMahieu nearly doubled his career home-run total (from 49 to 85) over his two with the Yankees. That's notable for a number of reasons, including his groundball tendencies and what might be described as his beneficial relationship with Yankee Stadium's dimensions. LeMahieu had the third-lowest launch angle in 2020 among hitters with 200-plus trips to the plate, ahead of only Raimel Tapia and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who hit a combined four home runs. What's more is that, according to Statcast's calculations, LeMahieu has hit about a dozen more home runs than he was expected to based on his batted ball's trajectories. In other words, to sign LeMahieu is to gamble that his power profile might be perfectly tailored for Yankee Stadium in a way that will not translate to other parks. What should translate are his bat-to-ball and defensive skills and his ability to shoot the ball to right-center field. Those aspects aren't as sexy, and aren't as likely to be rewarded with a large sum. This, then, feels like a situation where LeMahieu should be valued more favorably by New York than anyone else; the question is whether the Yankees will bid against themselves.

2 Kolten Wong St. Louis Cardinals 2B

(No. 19 overall) The Cardinals declined their $12.5 million option over Wong's 2021, making him a free agent a year after he received down-ballot MVP consideration. He's not likely to reach that level of production again, but he is a nifty little player who should land on his toes. Wong is a doubles-and-walks hitter who seldom whiffs and who frequently wears out the middle of the field. He's an above-average baserunner (and has been an effective basestealer historically) thanks to his intelligence more so than his speed. Wong is also a quality defender at the keystone, and he might have the best flip game in the majors. The Cardinals might be banking on landing similar production for less money; they might end up doing worse.

3 Tommy La Stella Los Angeles Angels 2B

(No. 31 overall) La Stella didn't receive as much fanfare this season as he did in 2019, when he homered 16 times in 80 games and missed an All-Star Game appearance because of a fractured leg, but according to OPS+ this was the superior campaign. He's trimmed his strikeout rate to barebone levels (down to 5 percent this year) without it impacting his discipline or the adaptability of his swing, as he's still able to hit the ball hard (relative to himself) across planes. A team signing La Stella is doing so because of the contributions he can make on the offensive side, particularly with his average and on-base percentage against right-handed pitchers. He's limited on the defensive side because of a substandard arm and a general lack of twitchy athleticism. La Stella can "play" second or third, you just aren't going to feel good about it until he's due to bat again.

4 Cesar Hernandez Cleveland Indians 2B

(No. 32 overall) Hernandez, who was non-tendered by the Phillies last winter, accumulated nearly as many Wins Above Replacement in 2020 as he had in either of his previous two seasons. His game remained mostly unchanged. He'll take his walks; he'll hit balls into the gap (he's developed into a superior hitter against righties, and could stand to be platooned versus lefties); and he'll play mostly fine defense, albeit with an occasional glitch or two. If there was one interesting development in Hernandez's game, it's that Cleveland didn't permit him to attempt a stolen base. He'd attempted at least 10 steals in every one of the past five seasons, so it's worth monitoring to see if his next employer gives him back the green light. (He's plenty quick, by the way, but he's been known to get spotty jumps, resulting in a substandard 69.6 percent career success rate.)

5 Jonathan Schoop Detroit Tigers 2B