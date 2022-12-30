The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He's guaranteed $4 million and could make up to another $1 million in bonuses, according to the Arizona Republic.

Longoria, 37, spent the last five seasons within the National League West as a member of the San Francisco Giants. He batted .250/.312/.438 (103 OPS+) with 70 home runs during that time. Baseball Reference estimated that his contributions were worth 6.9 Wins Above Replacement.

CBS Sports ranked Longoria as the 45th best free agent available entering the offseason. Here's what we wrote about him and his game at the time:

Longoria is nearing the end of the line on what's been a terrific career. He's sporting a 119 OPS+ over the last two seasons, but don't be deceived by his marks: he's no longer an everyday player. Right-handers (specifically their sliders) tear him up, making him a liability to start most days. If Longoria is open to a part-time role, and it would be within his rights to opt instead for retirement, he should be able to provide offensive value versus left-handed pitchers. The Giants used him well in that respect, empowering him with the platoon advantage a career-high 44 percent of the time in 2022. Whatever the future holds, Longoria should be proud of his past.

Longoria figures to see considerable time at third base for the Diamondbacks, perhaps as part of a timeshare with Josh Rojas. It should be noted that Rojas is a left-handed hitter, suggesting he would receive the greater workload should manager Torey Lovullo platoon them on a strict handedness basis.

Prior to Longoria's five-year stint with the Giants, he had spent the entirety of his career as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Those were, and are likely to remain, his salad days. In parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, he posted a 125 OPS+ and notched 51.2 Wins Above Replacement.

Longoria is a three-time All Star and a three-time Gold Glove Award winner.