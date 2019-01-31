MLB free agency: Here's how much each team has spent on free agents this offseason

Insofar as free-agent spending is concerned, the 2018-19 offseason has thus far proceeded at glacial pace. At this writing, generational free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still looking for work, as are other notables like Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

So what about the money spent to date? As you're surely aware, the reluctance of teams to spend on the free agent market is a current source of dismay, as is the broader trend of those same teams seemingly not doing their level-best to, you know, win baseball games. In light of all that, we're here to track free agent spending throughout the current offseason.

Below, you'll find the total amount of money each team has spent in guaranteed salary on the free agent market this offseason. A few quick notes on the data below:

These figures include total salary obligations to free agents signed during the 2018-19 offseason. For instance, a one-year, $10 million contract would add $10 million to a team's total, while a three-year, $30 million contract would add $30 million to a team's total.

We're not counting players signed to extensions before they filed for free agency. We are, however, counting those free agents who wound up re-signing with their former teams (Nathan Eovaldi and J.A. Happ, for instance).

We're counting only guaranteed major-league contracts -- i.e., minor-league deals aren't part of the calculus.

Contract incentives are not included in the totals, as they obviously haven't been met yet.

Also bear in mind that this doesn't include salary obligations assumed via trade. The Reds, for example, haven't spent on the free-agent market, but they have taken on a great deal of salary via trades for Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Tanner Roark, and Sonny Gray (plus Gray's subsequent extension).

Now let's rank all 30 teams based on how much they've spent on the 2018-19 free-agent market to date:

Spent so far: $189 million (Brian Dozier, Anibal Sanchez, Matt Adams, Patrick Corbin, Kurt Suzuki, Trevor Rosenthal)

Spent so far: $124.555 million (Adam Ottavino, DJ LeMahieu, Zach Britton, Troy Tulowitzki, J.A. Happ)

Spent so far: $85 million (A.J. Pollock, Joe Kelly)

Spent so far: $79 million (Justin Wilson, Jed Lowrie, Wilson Ramos, Jeurys Familia

Spent so far: $74.25 million (Nathan Eovaldi, Steve Pearce)

Spent so far: $73 million (David Robertson, Andrew McCutchen)

7 . Rangers

Spent so far: $50.75 million (Zach McAllister, Asdrubal Cabrera, Shelby Miller, Lance Lynn, Jesse Chavez, Jeff Mathis)

Spent so far: $37.75 million (Michael Brantley, Robinson Chirinos)

Spent so far: $34.35 million (Cody Allen, Jonathan Lucroy, Trevor Cahill, Matt Harvey, Justin Bour)

Spent so far: $34.1 million (Marco Estrada, Mike Fiers, Joakim Soria, Chris Herrmann)

Spent so far: $33.5 million (Avisail Garcia, Charlie Morton)

Spent so far: $31 million (Nick Markakis, Josh Donaldson, Brian McCann)

Spent so far: $27.1 million (Martin Perez, Blake Parker, Nelson Cruz, Jonathan Schoop)

Spent so far: $25 million (Andrew Miller)

Spent so far: $24.5 million (Jon Jay, Kelvin Herrera, James McCann)

Spent so far: $24 million (Daniel Murphy)

Spent so far: $23.5 million (Ian Kinsler, Garrett Richards)

Spent so far: $19.45 million (Yasmani Grandal, Cory Spangenberg)

Spent so far: $13.5 million (Jordy Mercer, Tyson Ross, Matt Moore)

Spent so far: $13.25 million (Greg Holland, Wilmer Flores, Merrill Kelly)

Spent so far: $11 million (Freddy Galvis, David Phelps, Matt Shoemaker)

Spent so far: $9.925 million (Brad Brach, Kendall Graveman, Daniel Descalso)

Spent so far: $8.5 million (Drew Pomeranz, Derek Holland)

Spent so far: $8.25 million (Billy Hamilton, Chris Owings)

Spent so far: $4.8 million (Jordan Lyles, Lonnie Chisenhall)

Spent so far: $4.45 million (Hunter Strickland, Tim Beckham, Cory Gearrin)

Spent so far: $2.5 million (Oliver Perez)

Spent so far: $2 million (Neil Walker)

Spent so far: $0

Spent so far: $0

2018-19 MLB total free-agent spending: $1,067,980,000