Free agency is officially open. As of Monday, five days after the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the first World Series title in franchise history, eligible players are able to talk to and negotiate with all 30 teams with the hopes of finding their new employer. Some will get long-term deals worth more than most of us could ever dream of.

Ranking the top 50 MLB free agents for the 2026-27 offseason, plus landing spots for every player Mike Axisa

So who goes where? That's for agents and general managers to figure out. We already covered Tarik Skubal, so your CBS Sports experts are digging a bit deeper down the list for a new round of guessing games.

Adrian Morejon, No. 2



Mike Axisa Dayn Perry Matt Snyder

Cubs Yankees Cubs

Mike Axisa: There are already rumblings that Morejon wants to start in 2027 and I reckon more than a few teams will be willing to give him that opportunity. The Cubs need all kinds of pitching, both starters and relievers, and can make it work even if Morejon can't hack it as a starter and needs to return to the bullpen. Regardless of role, he's an excellent pitcher, and few teams need as much pitching as the Cubs this winter. It's a perfect match.

Dayn Perry: Any team can use a lockdown reliever like Morejon, who's also young for a free agent. He's got the repertoire to be a starter conversion, too. The Yankees could use him, of course, and I expect they'll pay what it takes.

Matt Snyder: The Cubs badly need rotation help and Wrigley Field, thanks to Chicago wind patterns, is better suited for left-handed pitchers. The ownership there spends money, yes, but is relatively cheap given their market and money-making ability, which means they'll cheap out on Tarik Skubal (if they even try seriously, and my guess is they won't). So they'll need consolation prizes (yes, plural). Morejon will convert to starting and be one of them.

Trevor Rogers, No. 3



Mike Axisa Dayn Perry Matt Snyder

Mets Cubs Braves

Mike Axisa: Rogers is underrated and he'll have an awful lot of suitors among teams that rely heavily on analytical models this offseason. He has four pitches that grade out as above average, plus he's already demonstrated the ability to get chase out of the zone and limit weak contact. It feels like he's a tweak or two away from becoming a frontline starter, or very close to one. The Mets match up well. They're data-heavy and they need a starting pitcher.

Dayn Perry: Even with some injured arms in line to return at various points in 2027, the Cubs still need rotation help, especially since they share a division with the champion Brewers. I can't see the Ricketts family, who doesn't spend nearly as much it should given the deep coffers the Cubs have, paying for Tarik Skubal. So Rogers it is, since he's arguably the second-best rotation arm on the market.

Matt Snyder: The Braves were hit with a litany of pitching injuries last season and still won the division, but there are a ton of question marks here. Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach are on that list for sure, but what about Chris Sale? He's heading toward his age-37 year and there's a club option for 2028 before he hits free agency. Grabbing Rogers here provides immediate help, depth and -- assuming it's a long-term deal -- an option to take over as the top lefty once Sale is out.

Freddy Peralta, No. 5

Mike Axisa: The Cubs have long been rumored as a landing spot for Peralta because of the Craig Counsell connection, though I like the other Chicago team as a fit better. The White Sox are on the rise and they badly need starting pitching. Openers and bullpen games work great in moderation. When you're doing it three or four times each turn through the rotation, it's too much. Peralta will take the ball every five days like clockwork and he's a pretty darn good pitcher too. The ChiSox need both the reliability and upside.

Dayn Perry: Yeah, I'm going with the upset here. Peralta improved significantly under the Rays' watch after the deadline deal that brought him there from the Mets, which means this tracks as a mutually beneficial relationship. With a new ballpark all but assured and a forthcoming CBA that should benefit smaller markets -- and with Stu Sternberg no longer in charge -- the Rays may be poised to actually spend a little.

Matt Snyder: We know that Jerry Dipoto doesn't like to sit still and after the Mariners came within one win of their first World Series, they were bad in 2026. They are still built to win now, especially in an awful division, but they'll reshape the team. I could see trades of starters Logan Gilbert and/or George Kirby that create the need for a rotation replacement in free agency, and Peralta would surely love pitching in that ballpark.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., No. 6

Mike Axisa: Ernie Clement crashed hard in the second half and has always fit better as a super utility guy who moves around rather than someone who plays one set position every day. The Blue Jays desperately need a power infusion, particularly from the left side of the plate, and Chisholm's defense and baserunning will fit in nicely as well. I wonder if any teams would show interest in Chisholm at third base or center field, two positions he's played in the past. Second base in Toronto is my best guess for now.

Dayn Perry: Detroit had pretty good luck with another outgoing Yankees second baseman (Gleyber Torres), so why not another? Jazz is coming off a down season, but he's not far removed from a 2025 campaign that was one of his best ever. A mid-term deal with opt outs aplenty makes sense here, or maybe even a high-AAV one-year pact.

Matt Snyder: There are two picks in one here, as I'll predict the Diamondbacks trade Ketel Marte and that leaves an opening to grab Chisholm for second base. It might be a one-year deal where Chisholm bets on himself to bounce back from a huge step back from his career year in 2025.

Randy Arozarena, No. 9



Mike Axisa Dayn Perry Matt Snyder

Rangers Phillies Phillies

Mike Axisa: President of baseball operations Chris Young has already talked about his team needing more grit and being better at rising to the occasion offensively. That's Arozarena, who can be a flashy player but is also tough and hard-nosed, and has shown time and time again that he is unafraid of big moments. He needs to DH full-time at this point in his career and the Rangers can give him that runway. A righty power bat to complement Brandon Nimmo and Corey Seager feels imperative.

Dayn Perry: Arozarena is coming off an excellent season with Seattle, and the Phillies, still trying to make the most of their closing window, badly need an upgrade at the outfield corners. Philly hasn't been shy about investing in the on-field product, which means adding the likes of Arozarena would be fully in character.

Matt Snyder: The Phillies' window of contention remains open, even if not for long, and team president Dave Dombrowski isn't shy about adding short-term fixes to his roster. Adolis Garcia didn't work out last year, but that doesn't mean Dombrowski will be shy this time around. They still want to win a World Series with this nucleus and they need corner outfield help, among other things.