The New York Mets have signed free-agent infielder Jonathan Villar to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The deal includes additional incentives, and the Mets plan to have Villar fill a utility role off the bench, Heyman reports.

Villar, 29, has the ability to play second base, shortstop, third base and the outfield and possesses excellent speed and base running skills. This will give the Mets more depth and positional flexibility, and be especially helpful considering there does not appear to be a universal designated hitter implemented for the upcoming season.

Villar has seen more time in the majors at short than any other position, but he's more a second baseman or utility man at this point. Besides, the Mets are good at shortstop after their trade for four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor. After Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for the 2021 season because of a second positive PED test, Jeff McNeil is expected to return to his natural position at second.

That being said, Villar is coming off a down season, and likely won't see an everyday role if both the infield and outfield for the Mets stay healthy. In the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Villar hit .232/.301/.292 in 52 games split between the Miami Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays. With the Baltimore Orioles in 2019, Villar looked solid, hitting .274/.339/.453 with 33 doubles, five triples, 24 homers, 73 RBI, 111 runs and 40 steals in 162 games. A switch hitter, Villar has a career slash line of .259/.327/.400 and 218 stolen bases in his eight MLB seasons.