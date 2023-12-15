The Kansas City Royals have continued their free agent spending spree. On Friday, the Royals and right-hander Michael Wacha agreed to a two-year contract worth $32 million, reports ESPN. The contract includes an opt out after the first year. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.

Wacha is the sixth major-league free agent the Royals have signed in recent weeks, joining utility man Garrett Hampson (one year, $2 million), relievers Will Smith (one year, $5 million) and Chris Stratton (two years, $8 million), starter Seth Lugo (three years, $45 million), and outfielder Hunter Renfroe (two years, $13 million).

Kansas City's rotation now looks something like this:

Ragans came over in the Aroldis Chapman trade with the World Series champion Texas Rangers at this year's deadline and he was incredible after the deal, making 12 starts and throwing 71 2/3 innings with 89 strikeouts and a 2.64 ERA. Ragans has a long injury history, though he certainly looked like an ace and a cornerstone pitcher after the trade.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Wacha as the No. 29 free agent available this offseason and No. 11 among starting pitchers. Here's the write-up:

(Wacha posted) a 127 ERA+ across what qualified as his largest workload (134 innings) since 2017. The most interesting development from Wacha's season was that it also doubled as the first time he had ever used his changeup as his primary pitch. In turn, he also notched a career-high swinging strike rate. We don't think that anyone will view Wacha as more than a mid-rotation starter, but he's a serviceable one and he should be in line for a guaranteed pact this winter.

Earlier this offseason the San Diego Padres declined their two-year, $32 million club option for Wacha and Wacha then declined a three-year, $18.5 million player option to enter free agency. Wacha landed the same two-year, $32 million deal the Padres walked away from, plus he gets a chance to try free agency against next offseason, if chooses.

The Royals went 56-106 this past season, tying the franchise record for losses in a season. They do have a franchise player in Bobby Witt Jr., however, and an improving supporting cast that including incumbents like Ragans, stalwart Salvador Perez, slugger Vinnie Pasquantino, and promising infielder Maikel Garcia.

In a weak AL Central and with three wild-card teams per league, perhaps the Royals can make a run at a postseason berth in 2024. If not, then all these free agents will serve as potential trade chips at the deadline.