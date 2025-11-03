bregman-getty.png
Thursday, Nov. 6, is an important date on Major League Baseball's offseason calendar, as decisions on contract opt-outs and options must be made by then. In the case of opt-outs and player options, players in essence may choose to become free agents for the 2025-26 offseason, and most of those are obvious decisions. 

Obvious or not, the opt-out and player-option decisions will be tracked below as they're reported. The important takeaway is that those players who opt out of their contracts or decline their player options (or their half of mutual options) are added to this winter's pool of free agents

With that background laid out, here's an updated rundown of those notable names who have chosen free agency. 

Pete Alonso
NYM • 1B • #20
BA0.272
R87
HR38
RBI126
SB1
Decision: Declined player option
Remaining contract: One year, $24 million
2026 age: 31
CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 7

Cody Bellinger
NYY • LF • #35
BA0.272
R89
HR29
RBI98
SB13
Decision: Declined player option
Remaining contract: One-year, $25 million/$5 million buyout 
2026 age: 30 
CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 6

Alex Bregman
BOS • 3B • #2
BA0.273
R64
HR18
RBI62
SB1
Decision: Exercised opt-out clause
Remaining contract: Two years, $80 million
2026 age: 32
CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 2

Edwin Diaz
NYM • RP • #39
ERA1.63
K/913.3
WHIP.87
S28
BS3
Decision: Declined player option
Remaining contract: Two years, $37 million
2026 age: 32
CBS Sports free agent ranking: Not in top 25

Robert Suarez
SD • RP • #75
ERA2.97
K/99.7
WHIP.9
S40
BS5
Decision: Declined player option
Remaining contract: Two years, $16 million
2026 age: 35
CBS Sports free agent ranking: Not in top 25

Other key decisions remaining: RHP Shane Bieber, Blue Jays (player option); RHP Jack Flaherty, Tigers (opt-out); SS Trevor Story, Red Sox (opt-out) 