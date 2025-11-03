Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, Pete Alonso, more players hit MLB free agency after opting out of contracts
These players will be able to negotiate with all 30 teams on Thursday
Thursday, Nov. 6, is an important date on Major League Baseball's offseason calendar, as decisions on contract opt-outs and options must be made by then. In the case of opt-outs and player options, players in essence may choose to become free agents for the 2025-26 offseason, and most of those are obvious decisions.
Obvious or not, the opt-out and player-option decisions will be tracked below as they're reported. The important takeaway is that those players who opt out of their contracts or decline their player options (or their half of mutual options) are added to this winter's pool of free agents.
With that background laid out, here's an updated rundown of those notable names who have chosen free agency.
Decision: Declined player option
Remaining contract: One year, $24 million
2026 age: 31
CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 7
Decision: Declined player option
Remaining contract: One-year, $25 million/$5 million buyout
2026 age: 30
CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 6
Decision: Exercised opt-out clause
Remaining contract: Two years, $80 million
2026 age: 32
CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 2
Decision: Declined player option
Remaining contract: Two years, $37 million
2026 age: 32
CBS Sports free agent ranking: Not in top 25
Decision: Declined player option
Remaining contract: Two years, $16 million
2026 age: 35
CBS Sports free agent ranking: Not in top 25
Other key decisions remaining: RHP Shane Bieber, Blue Jays (player option); RHP Jack Flaherty, Tigers (opt-out); SS Trevor Story, Red Sox (opt-out)