Thursday, Nov. 6, is an important date on Major League Baseball's offseason calendar, as decisions on contract opt-outs and options must be made by then. In the case of opt-outs and player options, players in essence may choose to become free agents for the 2025-26 offseason, and most of those are obvious decisions.

Obvious or not, the opt-out and player-option decisions will be tracked below as they're reported. The important takeaway is that those players who opt out of their contracts or decline their player options (or their half of mutual options) are added to this winter's pool of free agents.

With that background laid out, here's an updated rundown of those notable names who have chosen free agency.

Pete Alonso NYM • 1B • #20 BA 0.272 R 87 HR 38 RBI 126 SB 1 View Profile

Decision: Declined player option

Remaining contract: One year, $24 million

2026 age: 31

CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 7

Cody Bellinger NYY • LF • #35 BA 0.272 R 89 HR 29 RBI 98 SB 13 View Profile

Decision: Declined player option

Remaining contract: One-year, $25 million/$5 million buyout

2026 age: 30

CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 6

Alex Bregman BOS • 3B • #2 BA 0.273 R 64 HR 18 RBI 62 SB 1 View Profile

Decision: Exercised opt-out clause

Remaining contract: Two years, $80 million

2026 age: 32

CBS Sports free agent ranking: No. 2

Edwin Diaz NYM • RP • #39 ERA 1.63 K/9 13.3 WHIP .87 S 28 BS 3 View Profile

Decision: Declined player option

Remaining contract: Two years, $37 million

2026 age: 32

CBS Sports free agent ranking: Not in top 25

Robert Suarez SD • RP • #75 ERA 2.97 K/9 9.7 WHIP .9 S 40 BS 5 View Profile

Decision: Declined player option

Remaining contract: Two years, $16 million

2026 age: 35

CBS Sports free agent ranking: Not in top 25

Other key decisions remaining: RHP Shane Bieber, Blue Jays (player option); RHP Jack Flaherty, Tigers (opt-out); SS Trevor Story, Red Sox (opt-out)