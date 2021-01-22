The big news in the baseball world Friday was the loss of one of the biggest titans the sport has ever seen. Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron died at age 86. He's most well known for breaking Babe Ruth's long-standing career home run record and here are four things to remember about that. It wasn't just that, though. His long-term consistency in so many different areas was remarkable. Should the Braves change their name to honor him?

In the background, MLB free agency continues to churn and there were some signings of note Friday. Let's take a quick look.

Profar stays put in San Diego

Utility man Jurickson Profar has agreed to a three-year, $21 million to remain with the Padres, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Profar, 27, hit .278/.343/.428 (113 OPS+) with six doubles, seven homers, 25 RBI, 28 runs and seven stolen bases in 202 plate appearances for the upstart Padres last season. On a rate basis, it was the best year of his career. He even posted his second-best WAR (1.4) despite the abbreviated season.

The Padres are stocking up on depth and there isn't really a clear line to everyday playing time for Profar. The infield has Eric Hosmer at first, Jake Cronenworth at second, Fernando Tatis at short and Manny Machado at third. In the outfield, there is Wil Myers in right, Trent Grisham in center and Tommy Pham in left. Ha-Seong Kim and Profar would be the primary options to back up at several positions now.

It's true that the Padres could still trade from depth and we know GM A.J. Preller isn't shy on that front, but depth is also key to surviving the grueling 162-game season.

Marlins land Bass

The Miami Marlins have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Anthony Bass to a two-year deal, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. The move continues a theme for new general manager Kim Ng, as Bass marks the fifth reliever from outside the organization she has added since taking the reins.

The Marlins shocked the baseball world by going 31-29, but their two key late-inning relievers Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler hit free agency.

Ng has acquired righties Adam Cimber, Zach Pop and Paul Campbell (Rule 5 pick) along with lefty Ross Detwiler to shore up the depth. And now Bass enters the fray.

Previously, Bass was mostly ineffective in his MLB career, but something jarred loose in 2018 with the Cubs. In these last three seasons, Bass has pitched to a 3.44 ERA (127 ERA+), 3.63 FIP, 1.06 WHIP and has struck out 78 in 89 innings. He saved seven games in nine chances last year for the Blue Jays, so it's possible they head to the season planning on him being their closer.

Cubs add catching depth

Having traded their No. 2 catcher Victor Caratini to the Padres earlier this offseason in the Yu Darvish deal, the Cubs have now added a viable big-league backup for Willson Contreras (assuming he isn't traded, which remains to be seen) in Austin Romine. The deal is for one year and $1.5 million, reports Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago.

Romine, 32, hit .238/.259/.323 (58 OPS+) in 135 plate appearances with the Tigers last year. He did hit .281 in 2019 with the Yankees, but he's mostly been a glove-first backup catcher in his career.