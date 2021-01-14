The Philadelphia Phillies have taken a step toward fixing their historically bad bullpen. Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million with free agent righty Archie Bradley, report Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Phillies have not yet confirmed the signing.

Bradley, 28, went from the Diamondbacks to the Reds at the trade deadline last year. Cincinnati has been cutting costs all offseason and the team non-tendered Bradley in December rather than pay him a projected $4.7 million through arbitration. Similar to Kyle Schwarber, Bradley landed more than his arbitration projection as a free agent.

Archie Bradley CIN • RP • 23 ERA 2.95 WHIP 1.09 IP 18.1 BB 3 K 18 View Profile

Since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2017, Bradley owns a 2.95 ERA with 259 strikeouts in 234 2/3 innings. He's spent time as a closer and a setup man, and his power stuff makes him a good candidate for a fireman role. Bradley has the bat-missing ability and moxie to enter a messy inning and strand runners.

Philadelphia's bullpen was not just the worst in baseball last season. It was one of the worst bullpens ever (obvious caveat is the short 60-game season). The Phillies' 7.06 bullpen ERA was the second worst in history, trailing only the 1930 Phillies bullpen (8.03 ERA). The Phillies added lefty Jose Alvarado in a three-team trade with the Rays and Dodgers earlier this month.

At the moment, manager Joe Girardi's relief crew looks something like this:

Even moreso than rebuilding the bullpen, the No. 1 priority for the Phillies this offseason is re-signing J.T. Realmuto, and that is still the case. The team needs to either re-sign or replace Realmuto, re-sign or replace Didi Gregorius, possibly add a starter, and continue working on that bullpen.

Bradley was not ranked among our top 60 free agents because he was non-tendered in December and not initially part of the free agent class.