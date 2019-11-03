MLB free agency: Players' union reportedly rejects league proposal for signing deadline

On Monday, Major League Baseball free agency will get underway. There are a number of high-quality players hitting the open market this winter, including right-handed starters Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg, as well as third basemen Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson. This winter, then, has the potential to be an exciting one with league-altering ramifications.

This winter also has the potential to continue the troubling trend of slow-paced offseason -- in part because the methodical Scott Boras represents so many of the top players in the class, and in part because that's just how baseball is nowadays. For example, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper did not sign last winter until late February. That glacial tempo has caused some -- including former big-league veteran Chris Capuano, who now works for the union -- to label the inability to keep fans engaged throughout the offseason a "potentially erosive problem."

Recently, MLB made a proposal to the union that would have changed the lay of the land in a dramatic and unexpected way. According to Evan Drellich of the Athletic, the league wanted to implement a signing deadline that would have prevented players from receiving multi-year deals after a certain date. Here's a snippet of what Drellich reported:

Sources said the deadline would have been for the end of this year's Winter Meetings, which are scheduled from Dec. 8-12 in San Diego. The date theoretically could have been adjusted. The proposal died not because of any such specifics, but for the broad impact the union expected on the market.

Ostensibly, the league hoped to create a frenzy of activity during the week of the winter meetings, stealing headlines and injecting life during the window between holidays. The union rejected the proposal, and it's not hard to figure out why -- it would've hurt the players.

Even if the proposal was made in good faith on the league's part, it doesn't require an MBA to figure out how teams would use a multi-year contract deadline to their advantage. You can't give a cat a net and be surprised when it catches mice, after all, and you can't grant efficiency-worshipping executives another method to suppress earnings or sidestep long-term deals without expecting them to do just that.

Let's spell it out. Under the proposal, there would come a time when teams realized there was no point in signing someone before the deadline. If you're feeling generous, maybe elite players would remain the exception. Even then, though, teams would reason against rushing to offer six- or seven-year pacts when the alternative -- excusing your month of inactivity by stating you were "trolling the trade market" -- is to check back in later to bid on a year of a player's services.

Teams would benefit from this in multiple ways. Foremost, they'd be able to suppress costs because of the availability of players. Former Athletics owner Charlie Finley once proposed making everyone a free agent each winter -- a thought that concerned former union head Marvin Miller, who knew that supply would have matched or surpassed demand and stalled salaries.

Beyond that, teams dislike giving out long-term contracts because of the risk factor. A player might get hurt, or might atrophy earlier than expected. Even if they don't, the final year be a clunker. By implementing this deadline, teams could avoid the risk. There's nothing well-compensated executives hate more than having to make a difficult decision, and this would eliminate that -- and eliminate the money owners would be paying out for unproductive players.

Paying for future rather than past production sounds good, but teams never use that as a reason to give young players their due. Rather, baseball's compensatory system is built in a way where there's a tactic trade-off: players are often underpaid during their first six seasons (severely before they're arbitration-eligible), in exchange for then hitting free agency and getting to pick their next employer and a guaranteed contract. Reaching free agency is supposed to be a perk, a reward for those crummy years. Under this proposal, players would stand to lose two of the core benefits of free agency -- receiving market value and the comfort of a multi-year deal.

Perhaps this comes across as overly cynical, but c'mon, look around. Whether coordinated or not, the teams have taken similar provisions to their extremes. That's why teams would rather tank than build a .500 squad; they'd rather miss the playoffs than make a push for the Wild Card Game; they'd rather hoard prospects and/or draft picks than boost modest playoff hopes; and so on. And nearly all of this has become socially acceptable, if not outright applauded.

Elsewhere in Drellich's piece, he quotes Boras saying that baseball needs to incentivize signings by handing out draft picks to smaller-market teams who sign free agents, or by waiving luxury-tax penalties for larger teams. This seems like a more logical inroad to a busier winter. The actors are going to remain the same -- people who, for the most part, are obsessed with the concept of efficiency. Implementing a deadline isn't going to change that, or compel them to act "irrationally"; the key, then, is to make signing free agents a rational act -- and to do so without actively harming the players by limiting their earning potential.

Presumably the league and union know this and just haven't figured out the right ways to tease more entertaining behavior out of teams yet -- though Lord knows they may need to find an answer sooner than later, especially if this winter moves at the pace of last.