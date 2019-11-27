MLB free agency: Rangers, Kyle Gibson reportedly agree to three-year, $30 million deal

The Rangers are expected to be one of the most active teams this offseason in terms of adding big-league talent. It makes sense for several reasons, including the fact that they are opening a new stadium for the 2020 season. Consider this the first domino to fall: The Rangers have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson on a three-year deal worth $30 million, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Gibson, 32, was 13-7 with a 4.84 ERA (95 ERA+), 1.44 WHIP and 160 strikeouts against 56 walks in 160 innings last season with the Twins. It was a big step back after his solid 2018 season, when he had a 3.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 179 strikeouts in 196 2/3 innings with a 3.8 WAR.

Still, he did well for himself with the three-year deal.

This probably won't be the last addition to the Rangers' rotation this offseason. It's likely that there are only three sure things as it stands with Mike Minor and Lance Lynn at the top of the rotation before we get to Gibson. Minor and Lynn were both outstanding last season, posting 7.6 WAR each with identical 208 1/3 innings worked.

Lefties Kolby Allard (4.96 ERA in nine starts last year) and Brock Burke (7.43 ERA in six starts) would be next in line in the Texas rotation, but, again, the Rangers almost certainly are not done shopping.

As noted, the Rangers are opening a new stadium and would like to do so with a bang. As such, expect them to be involved in the bidding for high-profile free-agent starters like Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg with options like Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler and Dallas Keuchel also in the mix.

For now, Gibson is a nice back-end rotation addition.