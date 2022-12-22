The Cincinnati Reds and free agent outfielder/first baseman Wil Myers have agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2024 season, the club announced Thursday.

The one year deal is for $7.5 million in 2023 with the mutual option being for $6 million with a $1.5 million buyout, according to cincinnati.com.

Heading into the offseason, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson ranked Myers as the 46th-best free agent available:

Think of Myers as the watered-down version of his former Padres teammate Hunter Renfroe. They're both right-handed corner outfielders with similar platoon splits. Indeed, Myers has been quite good when he's had the honor of facing a left-handed pitcher during the Pandemic Era, outproducing Renfroe as well as a range of other righty outfielders that stretches from platoon specialist Jordan Luplow to superstar Mookie Betts. When Myers has been tasked with facing a right-hander … well, let's just say that he's probably not going to be an everyday player for a contending team.

Myers, 32, hit .261/.315/.398 (108 OPS+) with 15 doubles, seven homers and 41 RBI in 77 games last season for the Padres after missing time with a right knee inflammation and a thumb injury. The team declined his $20 million option at the end of the year. He won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2013 and was an All-Star in 2016. He got some down-ballot MVP love in 2020 and had a 30-home run season in 2017.

A change in ballparks could help Myers, too. In terms of runs scored, Petco Park was the least-friendly park to hitters in all of baseball last season while Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park was second to Coors Field. Petco plays neutral in home runs, but, again, GABP was second to Coors there as well.

There's plenty of offseason left, but right now it looks like Myers would be the Reds' everyday right fielder with Stuart Fairchild and TJ Friedl also likely starters. There's a DH spot to play with, too.