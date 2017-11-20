MLB Free Agency: Rockies interested in Brandon Kintzler

Rockies news and links for November 20, 2017

Orioles seeking starting pitching for 2018 | MLB.com

Jon Morosi writes that the Rockies have shown interest in right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler. Kintzler was the Twins' closer to start 2017, but they traded him to the Nationals when it looked like they were falling out of contention. While in Minnesota, he had a 3.69 ERA and a 159 ERA+, and he saved 28 games. He didn't close for the Nationals, but he still put up good numbers—a 3.46 ERA and a 130 ERA+.

It's undeniable that he gets results, but it's the way that he goes about it that might make him a poor fit for the Rockies. Kintzler is a pitch-to-contact reliever. He typically strikes out about five batters per nine innings. On the bright side, however, he doesn't walk a lot of guys either though.

Kintzler would be a low-risk free agent. MLB Trade Rumors predicts that he'll sign for two-years and $14 million. The Rockies could easily handle a contract like that. Kintzler would be a fine reliever to pursue, and it sure looks reasonable, but if the Rockies choose to do so, he's probably a better fit for late inning reliever rather than the closer role.

Could the Rockies trade for Dellin Betances? | Rox Pile

The Rockies could also find relief help on the trade market. Kevin Henry looks at Dellin Betances as a possible candidate. As opposed to Kintzler, Betances strikes out tons of batters, but he’s also seriously prone to losing the strike zone and walking a lot of hitters as well.

BSN Rockies Podcast: For love of food, music, and baseball

It's the offseason, so why not talk food and music (and also baseball)?