Major League Baseball's free-agent market will not open for business until Monday. Between now and then, teams and players across the league will be making decisions on various kinds of contractual options. Our own Mike Axisa analyzed five of the most intriguing calls elsewhere, including those belonging to right-handed starter Marcus Stroman and shortstop Tim Anderson.

Below, CBS Sports will be chronicling the weekend's most notable option calls ahead of the official start of business. To improve your reading experience, we've separated the options into two handy categories: those that were exercised and those that were declined (making the player a free agent).

Exercised

Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota Twins

Kepler launched 24 home runs and posted the second best OPS+ of his career in 2023. The Twins rewarded him by exercising a $10 million club option (as opposed to a $1 million buyout). Kepler will become a free agent next winter.

Jorge Polanco, 2B, Minnesota Twins

Polanco has missed serious time because of injury over the last two seasons, appearing in just 184 total games. He's produced when healthy, and that was reason enough for the Twins to exercise a $10.5 million club option. The Twins retained a club option on Polanco for the 2025 season as well.

Declined

Seth Lugo, RHP, San Diego Padres

Lugo started a career-high 26 times for the Padres last season, amassing a 3.57 ERA (115 ERA+) and a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That was enough for him to decline a $7.5 million player option in favor of testing the open market again.

Whit Merrifield, 2B/LF, Toronto Blue Jays

Merrifield and the Blue Jays each declined their portions of an $18 million mutual option. As such, Merrifield will collect a $500,000 buyout en route to the open market. He made his third All-Star Game last season, though he also finished with the second-lowest full-season WAR total of his career.

Jorge Soler, OF, Miami Marlins

That Soler rejected a $13 million player option should come as no surprise. He had one of the best offensive seasons of his career in 2023, homering 36 times and amassing a 128 OPS+. He now profiles as one of the better DH options in the class.