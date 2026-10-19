The Hanshin Tigers will post third baseman Teruaki Sato, Japan's Triple Crown winner this season, for MLB teams this offseason, the team announced on Monday. Sato, 28 in March, slugged 39 home runs with a .306/.383/.609 batting line in 2026. A year ago, he hit 40 home runs and was named league MVP, and it seems likely he will win MVP again this year.

"I am grateful to the team for respecting my wishes," Sato said in a statement, via Kyodo News.

This past March, Sato hit second for Japan in the World Baseball Classic and was the only non-MLB player in the top six of their lineup. Shohei Ohtani hit leadoff and Sato hit second, ahead of Seiya Suzuki, Masataka Yoshida, Kazuma Okamoto, and Munetaka Murakami, in that order. Sato went 3 for 10 in five WBC games.

"He has been with us for six years, contributing to three league titles," Tigers GM Satoshi Shimamura said in a statement, via Kyodo News. "He delivered an especially outstanding performance this year."

Given his age and power, and the weak MLB free agent class, Sato figures to be among the top targets for teams looking to add a bat this offseason. Murakami's two-year, $34 million contract with the Chicago White Sox has proven to be a bargain even with his second-half fade. Sato could command more than that despite being two years older than Murakami.

Here is what you need to know about Sato now that his availability to MLB teams has been made official.

What kind of player is he?

Obviously, Sato has power. His 39 home runs were one behind the league leader and came at a time when Japan is in something of a deadball era. The league hit .236/.301/.350 this year and averaged only 3.40 runs per game. For reference, MLB teams averaged 4.48 runs per game in 2026, and Myles Straw hit .241/.304/.342. Japan was an entire league of Myles Straws this season.

Sato is a left-handed hitter and not quite Murakami 2.0. He doesn't have quite as much power, won't work as many walks, will still swing and miss a bunch, and likely isn't a third baseman long-term. Here is Just Baseball's scouting report from earlier this year:

From a tools standpoint, Sato's raw power may be as close to Murakami's as anyone out of Japan, and his in-zone contact rates are sturdier than his. The glaring weakness, however, is his chase rate. It has been stagnant since his sophomore season and still sits in the bottom third of NPB hitters ... That said, Sato does immense damage on pitches in his wheelhouse, and he swings the bat at a much higher overall rate than any of those players. The result is a profile built around elite power and above-average aggressiveness coupled with swing-and-miss concerns, perhaps closer in hitter archetype to someone like Cal Raleigh or Byron Buxton.

MLB.com recently spoke to a scout who sees Sato as a corner outfielder or first baseman long-term, not a third baseman. Sato ran a 66% contact rate this season, below the 77% MLB average and in line with hitters like Brandon Lowe (67% in 2026) and Jake Burger (67%). Murakami ranked dead last among qualified hitters with a 60% contact rate in 2026.

Lowe is a reasonable offensive comp for Sato as a lefty hitter with 30-homer power and an OK walk rate. Whether Sato can stick at the hot corner is another matter. It only takes one MLB team to buy into him as a full-time third baseman, though Sato is seen as more athletic than Murakami, making the outfield a viable option. He's not necessarily destined for first base.

What are the posting rules?

Players from Japan can be posted as early as Nov. 1, and, once posted, they have 45 days to negotiate and sign a contract. The entire process (passing the physical, contract signing, etc.) must be complete within the 45 days. An agreement and a handshake isn't enough. If players do not sign within those 45 days, they return to Japan, though that's unlikely for Sato.

The MLB team that signs Sato will have to pay the Tigers a posting fee that is based on the size of his contract. Here is the posting fee structure:

Contract value Posting fee $25M or less 20% of contract value $25M to $50M $5M plus 17.5% of contract value over $25M $50M or more $9.375M plus 15% of contract value over $50M

For example, the White Sox paid Murakami's former team, the Yakult Swallows, a $6.575 million posting fee on his $34 million contract. That's $5 million on the first $25 million plus 17.5% of the remaining $9 million, which is $1.575 million. The $5 million plus $1.575 million equals the $6.575 million posting fee paid to the Swallows.

Barring a surprise agreement, the owners are expected to lock out the players when the collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1. The 45-day posting window was paused during the 2021 lockout, and the same strategy may be used this cycle. The Hiroshima Toyo Carp posted Suzuki on Nov. 21, 2021, his 45 days were paused when the lockout started on Dec. 1, then they resumed when the lockout ended on March 10, 2022. Suzuki signed with the Chicago Cubs on March 18.

Which MLB teams could be interested?

Sato is expected to draw significant interest this offseason and not just from contending teams. Murakami's success with the White Sox, a team that went 102 losses last season to the postseason this season, means even rebuilding clubs figure to pursue Sato. He's on the right side of 30 and brings hard-to-find power potential. Some possible landing spots:

New York Mets: It seems unlikely Bo Bichette will opt out, though the Mets have an opening at first base and could also rotate Sato through the DH spot. Jorge Polanco is still under contract next season and Jared Young showed enough this year to get at-bats next year, which could perhaps steer the Mets away from Sato. Bichette opting out would change things.

New York Yankees: The Yankees received some of the worst third base production in the game in 2026 and are expected to replace incumbent Ryan McMahon this winter. They are overstuffed with first basemen (Luis García Jr., Ben Rice) and DHs (Rice, Giancarlo Stanton), so they would have to believe in Sato's ability to play the hot corner to pursue him seriously.

Philadelphia Phillies: The Phillies must replace free agent-to-be Alec Bohm at third base and they need an outfielder badly. Sato could be a fit at either position, and if push comes to shove, they can always put Bryce Harper back in the outfield and slot Sato in at first base. The only downside would be adding another lefty bat to an offense that is already heavy on lefties.

St. Louis Cardinals: St. Louis is open to adding a short-term third baseman as they wait for top prospect Jesús Báez, who slugged 25 home runs in only 59 Double-A games in 2026. Sato on a short-term contract may not be doable, but it's worth making the call. The Cardinals are a team on the upswing and the 27-year-old would fit in nicely with the rest of their core.

Washington Nationals: Washington is an arrow-up organization with the flexibility to slot Sato in at first base, third base, the corner outfield, or DH. His age lines up with their core well. Just about the only downside is adding another lefty bat to a lineup that is already heavy on lefties, but that's not a dealbreaker. The Nationals and Sato are an excellent match on paper.