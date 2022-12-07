judge-tracker-getty.png
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and baseball's hot stove has heated up. A furious few days of big-name signings peaked Wednesday morning, when Aaron Judge and the Yankees agreed to a new deal. The 62-homer slugger is staying in New York on a $360 million contract, and the No. 1 free agent is off the board. So is the No. 2 free agent, as Jacob deGrom signed with the Rangers last week.

The Mets filled the gap in their rotation by landing Justin Verlander (the No. 6 free agent).The division rival Phillies made a big move of their own on Monday, signing Trea Turner (the No. 4 free agent) to an 11-year, $300 million contract. Clayton Kershaw, Josh Bell, Jameson Taillon and Taijuan Walker are some of the other names who signed during the Winter Meetings, but plenty of notable free agents remain on the market.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Aaron Judge (30)
OF Signed nine-year deal
2
Jacob deGrom (34)
SP Signed five-year deal
3
Carlos Correa (28)
SS
Unsigned
4
Trea Turner (29)
SS Signed 11-year deal
5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
SS
Unsigned
6
Justin Verlander (39)
SP Signed two-year deal
7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
CF
Unsigned
8
Carlos Rodon (29)
SP
Unsigned
9
Dansby Swanson (28)
SS
Unsigned
10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
SP Signed one-year deal
11
Willson Contreras (30)
C Signed five-year deal
12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
1B Signed two-year deal
13
Chris Bassitt (33)
SP
Unsigned
14
Edwin Diaz (28)
CP Signed five-year deal
15
Michael Brantley (35)
OF
Unsigned
16
Jameson Taillon (31)
SP Signed four-year deal
17
Jose Abreu (35)
1B Signed three-year deal
18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
OF
Unsigned
19
Kenley Jansen (35)
CP Signed two-year deal
20
Andrew Heaney (31)
SP Signed two-year deal
21
Tyler Anderson (32)
SP Signed three-year deal
22
Zach Eflin (28)
SP/RP Signed three-year deal
23Kodai Senga (29)
SPFukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)

Unsigned
24
Jean Segura (32)
2B
Unsigned
25
Joc Pederson (30)
OF Accepted qualifying offer
26
Christian Vazquez (32)
C
Unsigned
27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
CF
Unsigned
28
Jurickson Profar (29)
OF
Unsigned
29
J.D. Martinez (35)
DH
Unsigned
30
Justin Turner (38)
3B
Unsigned
31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
SP
Unsigned
32
Michael Wacha (31)
SP
Unsigned
33
Ross Stripling (33)
SP
Unsigned
34
Michael Conforto (29)
OF
Unsigned
35
Josh Bell (30)
1B Signed two-year deal
36
Trey Mancini (30)
1B
Unsigned
37
Jace Peterson (32)
3B Signed two-year deal
38
Rafael Montero (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
39
Jose Quintana (33)
SP Signed two-year deal
40
Martin Perez (31)
SP Accepted qualifying offer
41Masataka Yoshida (29)
OFOrix Buffaloes (NPB)
 Signed five-year deal
42
Taijuan Walker (30)
SP Signed four-year deal
43
Robert Suarez (31)
RP Signed five-year deal
44
Nick Martinez (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
45
Evan Longoria (37)
3B
Unsigned
46
Wil Myers (31)
OF
Unsigned
47
David Peralta (35)
OF
Unsigned
48
Brandon Drury (30)
1B
Unsigned
49
Johnny Cueto (36)
SP
Unsigned
50
Adam Frazier (30)
2B
Unsigned