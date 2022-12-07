The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and baseball's hot stove has heated up. A furious few days of big-name signings peaked Wednesday morning, when Aaron Judge and the Yankees agreed to a new deal. The 62-homer slugger is staying in New York on a $360 million contract, and the No. 1 free agent is off the board. So is the No. 2 free agent, as Jacob deGrom signed with the Rangers last week.

The Mets filled the gap in their rotation by landing Justin Verlander (the No. 6 free agent).The division rival Phillies made a big move of their own on Monday, signing Trea Turner (the No. 4 free agent) to an 11-year, $300 million contract. Clayton Kershaw, Josh Bell, Jameson Taillon and Taijuan Walker are some of the other names who signed during the Winter Meetings, but plenty of notable free agents remain on the market.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.