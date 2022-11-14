clayton-kershaw-getty-1.png
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. The action is likely to pick up even more in the coming weeks, with the winter meetings set to begin on Dec. 4.

With that in mind, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Aaron Judge (30)
OF
Unsigned
2
Jacob deGrom (34)
SP
Unsigned
3
Carlos Correa (28)
SS
Unsigned
4
Trea Turner (29)
SS
Unsigned
5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
SS
Unsigned
6
Justin Verlander (39)
SP
Unsigned
7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
CF
Unsigned
8
Carlos Rodon (29)
SP
Unsigned
9
Dansby Swanson (28)
SS
Unsigned
10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
SP Signed one-year deal
11
Willson Contreras (30)
C
Unsigned
12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
1B
Unsigned
13
Chris Bassitt (33)
SP
Unsigned
14
Edwin Diaz (28)
CP Signed five-year deal
15
Michael Brantley (35)
OF
Unsigned
16
Jameson Taillon (30)
SP
Unsigned
17
Jose Abreu (35)
1B
Unsigned
18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
OF
Unsigned
19
Kenley Jansen (35)
CP
Unsigned
20
Andrew Heaney (31)
SP
Unsigned
21
Tyler Anderson (32)
SP
Unsigned
22
Zach Eflin (28)
SP/RP
Unsigned
23Kodai Senga (29)SPFukuoka Softbank Hawks (NPB)

Unsigned
24
Jean Segura (32)
2B
Unsigned
25
Joc Pederson (30)
OF
Unsigned
26
Christian Vazquez (32)
C
Unsigned
27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
CF
Unsigned
28
Jurickson Profar (29)
OF
Unsigned
29
J.D. Martinez (35)
DH
Unsigned
30
Justin Turner (37)
3B
Unsigned
31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
SP
Unsigned
32
Michael Wacha (31)
SP
Unsigned
33
Ross Stripling (32)
SP
Unsigned
34
Michael Conforto (29)
OF
Unsigned
35
Josh Bell (30)
1B
Unsigned
36
Trey Mancini (30)
1B
Unsigned
37
Jace Peterson (32)
3B
Unsigned
38
Rafael Montero (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
39
Jose Quintana (33)
SP
Unsigned
40
Martin Perez (31)
SP
Unsigned
41Masataka Yoshida (29)OFOrix Buffaloes (NPB)
Unsigned
42
Taijuan Walker (30)
SP
Unsigned
43
Robert Suarez (31)
RP Signed five-year deal
44
Nick Martinez (32)
RP
Unsigned
45
Evan Longoria (37)
3B
Unsigned
46
Wil Myers (31)
OF
Unsigned
47
David Peralta (35)
OF
Unsigned
48
Brandon Drury (30)
1B
Unsigned
49
Johnny Cueto (36)
SP
Unsigned
50
Adam Frazier (30)
2B
Unsigned