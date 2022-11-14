Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. The action is likely to pick up even more in the coming weeks, with the winter meetings set to begin on Dec. 4.
With that in mind, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.
Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Aaron Judge (30)
|OF
|Unsigned
|2
Jacob deGrom (34)
|SP
|Unsigned
|3
Carlos Correa (28)
|SS
|Unsigned
|4
Trea Turner (29)
|SS
|Unsigned
|5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
|SS
|Unsigned
|6
Justin Verlander (39)
|SP
|Unsigned
|7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
|CF
|Unsigned
|8
Carlos Rodon (29)
|SP
|Unsigned
|9
Dansby Swanson (28)
|SS
|Unsigned
|10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
|SP
|Signed one-year deal
|11
Willson Contreras (30)
|C
|Unsigned
|12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
|1B
|Unsigned
|13
Chris Bassitt (33)
|SP
|Unsigned
|14
Edwin Diaz (28)
|CP
|Signed five-year deal
|15
Michael Brantley (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|16
Jameson Taillon (30)
|SP
|Unsigned
|17
Jose Abreu (35)
|1B
|Unsigned
|18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
|OF
|Unsigned
|19
Kenley Jansen (35)
|CP
|Unsigned
|20
Andrew Heaney (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|21
Tyler Anderson (32)
|SP
|Unsigned
|22
Zach Eflin (28)
|SP/RP
|Unsigned
|23
|Kodai Senga (29)
|SP
|Fukuoka Softbank Hawks (NPB)
|Unsigned
|24
Jean Segura (32)
|2B
|Unsigned
|25
Joc Pederson (30)
|OF
|Unsigned
|26
Christian Vazquez (32)
|C
|Unsigned
|27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
|CF
|Unsigned
|28
Jurickson Profar (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|29
J.D. Martinez (35)
|DH
|Unsigned
|30
Justin Turner (37)
|3B
|Unsigned
|31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
|SP
|Unsigned
|32
Michael Wacha (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|33
Ross Stripling (32)
|SP
|Unsigned
|34
Michael Conforto (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|35
Josh Bell (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|36
Trey Mancini (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|37
Jace Peterson (32)
|3B
|Unsigned
|38
Rafael Montero (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|39
Jose Quintana (33)
|SP
|Unsigned
|40
Martin Perez (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|41
|Masataka Yoshida (29)
|OF
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Unsigned
|42
Taijuan Walker (30)
|SP
|Unsigned
|43
Robert Suarez (31)
|RP
|Signed five-year deal
|44
Nick Martinez (32)
|RP
|Unsigned
|45
Evan Longoria (37)
|3B
|Unsigned
|46
Wil Myers (31)
|OF
|Unsigned
|47
David Peralta (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|48
Brandon Drury (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|49
Johnny Cueto (36)
|SP
|Unsigned
|50
Adam Frazier (30)
|2B
|Unsigned