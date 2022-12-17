swanson-getty.png
Getty Images

MLB's Winter Meetings have come and gone and some major free agency moves have gone down in December. Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander signed deals this month. Judge inked a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Yankees and Nimmo re-signed with the Mets. The others -- Correa (Giants), Turner (Phillies), Verlander (Mets), deGrom (Rangers), Bogaerts (Padres), Rodón (Yankees) and Swanson (Cubs) all found new teams.

It's been long-term deals for shortstops as Correa signed for 13 years, while Turner and Bogaerts both got 11-year deals and Swanson snuck in with seven. Verlander, Judge and deGrom netted some of the highest average annual values in the sport, at $43.33 million, $40 million and $37 million, respectively.

Chris Bassitt, Kodai Senga, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Josh Bell, Jameson Taillon, Ross Stripling, Christian Vázquez and Taijuan Walker are some of the other names who signed during December, but some notable free agents remain on the market. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Aaron Judge (30)
OF Signed nine-year deal
2
Jacob deGrom (34)
SP Signed five-year deal
3
Carlos Correa (28)
SS Signed 13-year deal
4
Trea Turner (29)
SS Signed 11-year deal
5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
SS Signed 11-year deal
6
Justin Verlander (39)
SP Signed two-year deal
7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
CF Signed eight-year deal
8
Carlos Rodon (30)
SP Signed six-year deal
9
Dansby Swanson (28)
SS Signed seven-year deal
10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
SP Signed one-year deal
11
Willson Contreras (30)
C Signed five-year deal
12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
1B Signed two-year deal
13
Chris Bassitt (33)
SP Signed three-year deal
14
Edwin Diaz (28)
CP Signed five-year deal
15
Michael Brantley (35)
OF
Unsigned
16
Jameson Taillon (31)
SP Signed four-year deal
17
Jose Abreu (35)
1B Signed three-year deal
18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
OF Signed five-year deal
19
Kenley Jansen (35)
CP Signed two-year deal
20
Andrew Heaney (31)
SP Signed two-year deal
21
Tyler Anderson (32)
SP Signed three-year deal
22
Zach Eflin (28)
SP/RP Signed three-year deal
23Kodai Senga (29)
SPFukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)
 Signed five-year deal
24
Jean Segura (32)
2B
Unsigned
25
Joc Pederson (30)
OF Accepted qualifying offer
26
Christian Vazquez (32)
C Signed three-year deal
27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
CF Signed one-year deal
28
Jurickson Profar (29)
OF
Unsigned
29
J.D. Martinez (35)
DH
Unsigned
30
Justin Turner (38)
3B
Unsigned
31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
SP
Unsigned
32
Michael Wacha (31)
SP
Unsigned
33
Ross Stripling (33)
SP Signed two-year deal
34
Michael Conforto (29)
OF
Unsigned
35
Josh Bell (30)
1B Signed two-year deal
36
Trey Mancini (30)
1B
Unsigned
37
Jace Peterson (32)
3B Signed two-year deal
38
Rafael Montero (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
39
Jose Quintana (33)
SP Signed two-year deal
40
Martin Perez (31)
SP Accepted qualifying offer
41Masataka Yoshida (29)
OFOrix Buffaloes (NPB)
 Signed five-year deal
42
Taijuan Walker (30)
SP Signed four-year deal
43
Robert Suarez (31)
RP Signed five-year deal
44
Nick Martinez (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
45
Evan Longoria (37)
3B
Unsigned
46
Wil Myers (32)
OF
Unsigned
47
David Peralta (35)
OF
Unsigned
48
Brandon Drury (30)
1B
Unsigned
49
Johnny Cueto (36)
SP
Unsigned
50
Adam Frazier (31)
2B Signed one-year deal