MLB's Winter Meetings have come and gone and some major free agency moves have gone down in December. Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander signed deals this month. Judge inked a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Yankees and Nimmo re-signed with the Mets. The others -- Correa (Giants), Turner (Phillies), Verlander (Mets), deGrom (Rangers), Bogaerts (Padres), Rodón (Yankees) and Swanson (Cubs) all found new teams.
It's been long-term deals for shortstops as Correa signed for 13 years, while Turner and Bogaerts both got 11-year deals and Swanson snuck in with seven. Verlander, Judge and deGrom netted some of the highest average annual values in the sport, at $43.33 million, $40 million and $37 million, respectively.
Chris Bassitt, Kodai Senga, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Josh Bell, Jameson Taillon, Ross Stripling, Christian Vázquez and Taijuan Walker are some of the other names who signed during December, but some notable free agents remain on the market. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.
Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Aaron Judge (30)
|OF
|Signed nine-year deal
|2
Jacob deGrom (34)
|SP
|Signed five-year deal
|3
Carlos Correa (28)
|SS
|Signed 13-year deal
|4
Trea Turner (29)
|SS
|Signed 11-year deal
|5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
|SS
|Signed 11-year deal
|6
Justin Verlander (39)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
|CF
|Signed eight-year deal
|8
Carlos Rodon (30)
|SP
|Signed six-year deal
|9
Dansby Swanson (28)
|SS
|Signed seven-year deal
|10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
|SP
|Signed one-year deal
|11
Willson Contreras (30)
|C
|Signed five-year deal
|12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|13
Chris Bassitt (33)
|SP
|Signed three-year deal
|14
Edwin Diaz (28)
|CP
|Signed five-year deal
|15
Michael Brantley (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|16
Jameson Taillon (31)
|SP
|Signed four-year deal
|17
Jose Abreu (35)
|1B
|Signed three-year deal
|18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
|OF
|Signed five-year deal
|19
Kenley Jansen (35)
|CP
|Signed two-year deal
|20
Andrew Heaney (31)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|21
Tyler Anderson (32)
|SP
|Signed three-year deal
|22
Zach Eflin (28)
|SP/RP
|Signed three-year deal
|23
|Kodai Senga (29)
|SP
|Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)
|Signed five-year deal
|24
Jean Segura (32)
|2B
|Unsigned
|25
Joc Pederson (30)
|OF
|Accepted qualifying offer
|26
Christian Vazquez (32)
|C
|Signed three-year deal
|27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
|CF
|Signed one-year deal
|28
Jurickson Profar (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|29
J.D. Martinez (35)
|DH
|Unsigned
|30
Justin Turner (38)
|3B
|Unsigned
|31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
|SP
|Unsigned
|32
Michael Wacha (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|33
Ross Stripling (33)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|34
Michael Conforto (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|35
Josh Bell (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|36
Trey Mancini (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|37
Jace Peterson (32)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|38
Rafael Montero (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|39
Jose Quintana (33)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|40
Martin Perez (31)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|41
|Masataka Yoshida (29)
|OF
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Signed five-year deal
|42
Taijuan Walker (30)
|SP
|Signed four-year deal
|43
Robert Suarez (31)
|RP
|Signed five-year deal
|44
Nick Martinez (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|45
Evan Longoria (37)
|3B
|Unsigned
|46
Wil Myers (32)
|OF
|Unsigned
|47
David Peralta (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|48
Brandon Drury (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|49
Johnny Cueto (36)
|SP
|Unsigned
|50
Adam Frazier (31)
|2B
|Signed one-year deal